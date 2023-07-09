The auto circus

July 09, 2023 02:37 am | Updated July 08, 2023 02:57 pm IST

We came out of the hotel, in Chennai, and were greeted by the auto drivers. “Auto sir?” We walked towards the auto. “Where do you want to go?” “Mylapore.” “How much?” “₹150.” “What, it is only a little more than 1 km, then why ₹150”. “OK. How much will you give?” “₹50, “₹100.” “No, ₹50.” “No.”

(The above and following conversations, if one translates into Tamil and reads, the impact will be many times, for this is Madras Tamil).

We walked away and then launched the ride hailing app and selected our destination and mode as “auto”. We patiently waited because the app had gone for a spin in searching for the driver. Finally, we got acceptance from one honourable auto driver. “Tring”. My mobile rang. It was the auto driver. “Where do you want to go?” “Mylapore tank.” “Cash payment?” “No, online.”

The next moment, the ride was cancelled and again the spin started. Apparently, these “autobrats” accept only physical money. We change the mode of payment to cash and again tried our luck at booking the ride. This time, in a jiffy, the ride was accepted. The auto came and we were dropped at our destination. We politely asked, “Do you have any of the ‘pes’ (UPIs).” “Yes.” And we pay digitally. But not everyone has “pe” or is willing to share their “pe number” for payment. They prefer kashu.

Another experience gave us the shock of our life. The driver accepted the ride, though it was online payment. We got off at our destination and he asked for payment. We said “online.” “You should have told me it was online.” And then he started calling us by all the Chennai “cusswords.” We rushed into the hotel, lest he tried to attack us. From then on, we decided that we will drive around in our jaunty jalopy (fortunately, we had driven down to Chennai). And it was comfortable drive, a relief from having to listen or talk to the “autobrats”.

But then, here also the brats would butt in. We were waiting for the traffic to clear up a bit, before taking a right turn. The impatient brat, who was in a hurry to go, said, “Biggie (literally translates to old man in Tamil), go. Why do you drive when you are old?” Little does he know that we aged persons drive more safely and steadily than the younger ones, for our reflexes and health are still intact.

Our last visit to Chennai, we travelled by train. There was a prepaid counter at the Central station. The counter was surrounded by auto and cab drivers. But there was no one at the counters. Apparently, gone for snacks. And these auto and cab drivers were quoting their own “get rich quick” figures. We waited for some time and then walked to the stand near the suburban rail. We hailed an auto from a ride hailing app, of course with the payment mode as cash. At our destination, we asked him our standard question, “Do you have any of the ‘pes’?” “Yes, but can you give me cash?” “No, we don’t have cash.” “Ok, here is my number” and we paid him digitally.

Oh! I almost forgot. There is something called a meter in every auto. Alas, these have become showpieces. The next generation of meters should be AI driven — Autobrat Intelligence driven.

There are exceptions to the drivers, but they are few and are difficult to find. Probably, their auto should be of a different colour. So, next time any of you travel to Chennai and your preferred mode of travel is auto, make sure to carry loads of cash, like the villains in old movies used to carry in suitcases.

gpaddy2020@gmail.com

