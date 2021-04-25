25 April 2021 05:52 IST

A scented eraser, a super-hero themed pencil, a brand new sticky tattoo would make us a hero

Recently there’s been lots of memes reminding us of what our childhood used to be, and only the 90s’ children will understand their titles. Gone are the days when simple things could bring about a smile easily.

A scented eraser, a super-hero themed pencil, a brand new sticky tattoo would all make us super-stars in our class and that was the ultimate bliss we enjoyed. Waiting for our favourite song to be played on radio, or a new film to be broadcast in TV taught us to be patient and savour the fruits of waiting with everyone in the family. Jukebox and Medley used to be our YouTube, and getting our calls connected and picking the favourite song within the time-limit was the ultimate test those days.

Power cuts used to be the most awaited event, when everyone in the family would sit together outside, enjoy the cool breeze and talk about everything under the sun. It was also the best part as my sister and I would continuously gaze at the sky hoping to catch a passing meteor that could fulfil our wishes.

It used to be a ‘on top of the world’ feeling to get a call from a friend those days. During weekday nights, every time the phone rang, we would keep our fingers crossed, hoping it would be a friend calling to clear doubts. If so, it would make our heads go high in pride, as it used to give us a nerdy feeling.

Things have changed so much these days. We keep hunting for joy making our lives complicated, not realising that simple things can also bring a smile. We have too many options for everything that it leaves us confused. Getting a chocolate for a child has itself become very hectic, with so many varieties around. Earlier a simple Poppins was enough to delight a child, but nowadays kids do not settle for such simple delights.

Friends no longer talk to each other. They prefer to text and rely on emojis to convey their feelings. There’s no more family time these days. Everyone is caught up in the web of social media and has taken to like their social avatars more. All this remind me of a quote I read a few years ago: Life was so much better when apple and blackberry were just fruits.

