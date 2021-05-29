Technologies during the pandemic

Certain devices and applications play a major role and have found importance during this period

During this pandemic, several measures are being taken to curb the spread of COVID-19. Certain technologies played a major role and have found importance during this period.

To begin with, even before the lockdown came into the picture, infrared thermometers were used to do fever screening all over the world to facilitate a touch-free means of measuring temperature. Today, it has become routine.

Post the lockdown, there were few technologies which were used for governance and to curb the movement of the public. CCTV cameras and Artificial Intelligence-based video analytics for crowd and traffic monitoring turned out to be useful to ensure that people are not violating the lockdown morms. These cameras were also useful to monitor the entry and exit of vehicles during the nationwide lockdown. Special types of cameras such as thermal cameras also came into the picture to provide contactless monitoring of temperature of people at public spots.

Work from home has turned out to be the slogan for today’s IT and ITeS industries. Technologies facilitating the same such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet have helped people to keep the momentum with cloud-based solutions to improve the business efficiency. As the pandemic has motivated a cashless society, digital wallets and POS technologies can never go unmentioned.

In parallel, as the virtual networks grow, the need of cybersecurity evolves to prevent hackers from illegally accessing the data.

Though several technologies have helped us during this period, humanity has become the need of the hour!

monickanair@gmail.com