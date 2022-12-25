Tears of joy

December 25, 2022 12:22 am | Updated December 24, 2022 02:26 pm IST

The joy that resides in our hearts. Joy that is the ultimate. And the joy that manifests itself as tears.

What are these tears? Do they represent suffering and pain? Well, that is how most of us nowadays think of them. But we should also keep in mind that the mere opposite is also true.

Tears that are drenched with joy, gratitude, and immense pleasure. We all must have experienced joy at different levels. But the highest form of joy is the one that sparkles through the eyes.

It is as if the highest forms of love, joy, and compassion simply do not want to stay inside the capsule that is our body and attempt to exist as tears.

I love seeing people I care about happy and smiling, seeing friends enjoying time together, and sharing laughs.

The immense joy that radiates on seeing a loved one after a long time. Or those little moments and words of care when there is so much joy in the moment that the gleaming eyes can’t contain it.

It is in a moment like this, which makes us realise that despite all the pain in the world, there is also an abundance of joy. And that we should make a change, perhaps inside ourselves, and maybe take a moment to enjoy the positive rather than spending too much time focused on the negative.

Tears don’t always come from despair; sometimes they come from intense joy, sometimes from intense peace, and other times from ecstasy and love.

This makes me think tears have nothing to do with happiness or sorrow.

Tears are produced whenever our hearts become overwhelmed when something seizes control of us when a feeling becomes too much for us to handle and starts to overflow.

To shed tears is to feel the emotion deeply whether it is of sorrow or happiness.

And it is also a sign of being one with the self. Often in this world of superficial luxury and snobbish wealth, we have lost touch with our deepest selves and with tears.

Tears are liberating. And all I wish for is to live in the moment and share this joyous moments with everyone around.

I hope to embrace the deepest self and to shed tears of joy once again all over.

shivambhamre8@gmail.com