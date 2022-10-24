Tax matters

The ordinary citizen has to shell out a fair amount on goods and services tax. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two years ago, I bought new tyres for my car of 2008 vintage for the first time in 12 years. I was taken aback to observe Goods and Services Tax (GST) charge of 28% in the invoice. The price of one tyre at ₹3,400 consisted of cost amount of ₹2,656 and the GST amount of ₹744. I ended up paying an amount of ₹3,720 towards GST for buying five tyres. Around the same time I purchased a split AC, whose tax invoice also showed a GST rate of 28%. These experiences have made me conscious of the burden imposed by indirect taxes.

The other day, I bought soda bottles along with other items from a grocery shop. Scrutinising the computerised invoice at home to tally the items in the bag, my gaze froze at the GST rate of 40% on soda. Knowing full well that the maximum slab of GST was 28%, impulsively I suspected the grocery store of malfeasance. I immediately called the shopkeeper to point out the aberration. He explained calmly that besides the usual 28% GST, an additional 12% cess was charged on aerated drinks. Only after cross-checking with WhatsApp groups was I convinced that tax on aerated drinks was a whopping 40%. Another memory regarding GST rates lingers in my mind. The tariff of a hotel room I booked online was an odd amount of ₹6,999 plus GST at 18%. It transpired that the GST rate of 28% would have become applicable if room tariff was ₹7,000. Kept outside the purview of the GST regime, petrol and diesel are taxed both by the Union and the State governments. The fuel prices, inflationary due to heavy taxation, vary from State to State because the States have different rates of duties. If all the petroleum products are brought under the purview of the GST, not only will petrol and diesel have uniform rates across the country but the fuel taxation will also become transparent for the general public.

The income tax, levied on our incomes, is a direct tax. Indirect taxes, in the form of GST and various duties, are levied on our spendings. The amount of income tax we pay in a financial year is acknowledged and accounted through the PAN mechanism. But there is no such mechanism to account for payment of indirect taxes by an individual tax-payer. The GST and other duties are levied on almost all goods and services we consume. But there is no annual assessment of indirect taxes contributed cumulatively to the exchequer by each individual taxpayer.

Counting only those who pay income tax as tax-payers is misleading. All citizens paying indirect taxes through GST and various duties, not to forget toll-taxes, are also tax-payers. By purchasing petrol of ₹500, we contribute tentatively ₹300 to the exchequer. Payment of taxes by all the citizens, in proportion to their income and consumption level, indicates inclusivity in contribution to the exchequer.

