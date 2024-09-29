Talking about menopause

What is menopause? Is it just a biological change in a woman’s life? When I turned 40, I began to search for information about menopause beyond the biological. I googled to learn, but to my surprise, I could find only limited studies on menopause, that too solely focused on the physiological transition.

This lack of attention in both scholarly and public discourse generates a deep sense of anxiety and frustration in me. It is distressing to realise that even in today’s progressive world, the challenges and experiences of menopausal women are generally overlooked or minimised. It is my greatest shock that none of the creative artists has attempted to illuminate the complexities of this phase of life. As a professor with a doctoral degree, I realised that I am also ignorant of the complexities associated with this stage. I cannot imagine the plight of those with limited knowledge of science, health, and psychology who must cope with such a phase.

Recently, the Kerala government has introduced a progressive policy of limiting the mandatory attendance percentage of female students from 75% to 73% by including menstrual leave, considering their physical and emotional state during periods. This is actually a welcome policy.

However, pervasive cultural anxiety still exists around discussing menopause openly. Why is no one ready to talk about women who are entering a transition phase that needs support and consideration from their families, society and government? When scholars show much interest in discussing new areas such as disability studies, vulnerability studies, and pain studies, they all keep at bay menopause, which profoundly impacts millions of women globally.

Rajashree Birla, the wife of industrialist Aditya Birla, has spoken publicly about her experiences with menopause. She shared in an interview how menopause had affected her emotionally and physically. Her openness as a prominent public figure helped to reduce some of the shame and silence that often surround menopause. Today’s mainstream media explore gender disparity largely, but it has failed to explicitly probe this transformative stage in a woman’s life. This lack of representation indicates a broader societal tendency to overlook and marginalise the experiences of older women.

Various stereotypes across cultures often lead to misconceptions and negative perceptions about menopause. These stereotypes depict menopausal women as overly emotional, irrational, or prone to mood swings, and reinforce sexist tropes about women’s inability to manage their emotions. They are often framed in negative terms as a loss, decline, or a medical condition to be managed. It is heart-breaking to witness this widespread neglect and misunderstanding of menopause. However, I am happy to see that the taboo about menstruation is openly depicted in movies these days. This change should also extend in portrayal of menopause and its accompanying life stages.

As the global population ages, the number of women experiencing menopause is increasing. This demographic shift highlights the need for a deeper understanding of menopause and its implications. With longer life expectancy, women spend a significant portion of their lives post-menopause. Therefore, I feel that addressing the challenges and opportunities that come with this life stage is highly crucial for public health, policymaking, and societal planning.

In this widespread ignorance, Menolit studies have emerged as vital corrective. There is a significant gap in academic research on menopause, particularly in areas such as its representation in literature and media. Menolit studies can bridge this gap by offering fresh perspectives and insights into this significant life transition. This approach encourages writers and creators to explore menopause as a significant life transition. This new studies help to reshape societal attitudes towards ageing and menopause. In the growing recognition of the need for a more inclusive and comprehensive feminist discourse, the study of menopause is now more urgent and necessary than ever.

