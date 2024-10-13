Tackling sexual assault

“We want justice, we want freedom.”

ADVERTISEMENT

I felt a sudden lump in my throat to see a seven-year-old girl carefully outlining these words on a placard with colour pencils, on the eve of Independence Day in Kolkata.

Pain and outrage were floating in the air, and they slowly seeped into my chest, and my feet took me to one of the protest sites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands had stepped out on the streets and the cloudy sky was reverberating with slogans such as “Meyera raat er dhokhol koro (women seize the night) and verses of Tagore. Flickering candles and flaming torches clearly revealed the anger and anguish on faces. A brutal rape and murder had happened in the city which has proudly worn the crown of being the safest metro in the country.

And unfortunately, that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Not a single day passes without hearing a case of rape in the country. As I stare at the furious candles and bellowing banners, questions and thoughts start whirling in my mind. Is this a fight against a few culprits or a fight against the abominable evil itself? While we protest with banners and torches in hands, somewhere in some other part of the country a girl or woman is molested or physically abused or raped. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, on an average, one rape takes place every six minutes. It implies approximately 100 rapes a day.

ADVERTISEMENT

No doubt, the government and the police have a big role in the safety and security of citizens and eventually the guilty will be caught and punished. But will the punishment of a few culprits stop these incidents altogether? Can we save a tree by pruning only the root that is infected?

History is witness that harsh punishment might deter people, but it is not the only solution. Then what is the optimum solution?

I feel it is high time to take a holistic approach to this issue and delve deeper into the root causes. India still is a male-dominated society. While girls are taught a whole bunch of rules about what to wear and when to go out, do we teach boys too in a similar manner? About what is acceptable and non-acceptable behaviour? About consent? Do we instil in them the virtue of respecting women from the very beginning? Sadly, in most homes, no such education is given to young boys.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fact that adds fuel to the fire is that the guilty mostly escape punishment. According to the NCRB, 71% of rapes go unreported. Women are unwilling to report rape because of the difficult path to justice.

Sexual assault is a crime against not only women but also the larger society, humanity itself. And today, undoubtedly there is an urgent need to give equal importance to its prevention.

Change should start from home, from education system. It is necessary to give proper gender and sex education to children. Bringing up boys with gender awareness and sex education will lead to a decrease in a huge number of rape cases. Also, there is a need to spread awareness of mental health issues, to know that mental health problems also need to be treated the same as any physiological illness. We also need to change some deep-rooted social beliefs and behaviours and women should be encouraged to report sexual violence and fight it, not to become a victim of stigma and blame attached to rape.

I was completely absorbed in thoughts when a tall young man brushed past me with a flaring candle in his hand, startling me from my reverie. I see the small girl is now proudly holding the placard up, and suddenly my eyes envision each heart lit up with small, bright candles, a dazzling, expanding light that swallows the creepy, eerie darkness.

shalinibrkee@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.