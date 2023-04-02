Tackling Monday blues

April 02, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST

Monday blues got you down? You’re in good company — even the greatest minds in history have groaned at the start of the work week.

As I stumble through the streets on a Monday morning, everything looks off-kilter. It’s the same feeling you get when you realise you accidentally texted your boss instead of your spouse, or when your phone starts blasting your guilty pleasure music during a quiet meeting.

Mondays have a way of making us feel like we have slipped into a parallel universe where everything is just slightly out of sync. But do not fret, my friends! You are not alone in your struggle. Even the likes of Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton have been known to groan at the thought of Monday mornings. So chin up and power through, knowing that even the most brilliant minds in history have suffered the Monday blues.

Aristotle said, “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” However, if he had to deal with the dreaded “Monday blues”, he might have thought twice about his words. As many of us know, Mondays are notorious for being the most dreaded day of the week, and even the most successful people in history have expressed their disdain for it.

For Maya Angelou, renowned author and poet, Mondays were a constant reminder of being punished for some unknown offence. This sentiment is one that resonates with many of us, as the start of the work week or the end of a relaxing weekend often leaves us feeling down.

Even Albert Einstein struggled with Monday mornings, saying, “I have no special talent, I am only passionately curious. But on Mondays, my curiosity takes a back seat to my desire for a few more minutes of sleep.” It’s a sentiment that many of us can relate to. Who has not hit the snooze button one too many times on a Monday morning?

But why do Mondays have such a bad reputation? It turns out that it may have something to do with our biology. According to a study published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, people’s moods are generally at their lowest on Mondays, with happiness levels steadily increasing as the week goes on. It seems that our bodies take a little while to adjust to the routine of the work week.

But is there any way to beat the Monday blues? Motivational speaker Tony Robbins seems to think so. He says: “People are not lazy. They simply have impotent goals that do not inspire them.” If you are feeling blue on Mondays, it might be because you are not excited about what you are doing. Finding a job or activity that truly inspires you might be the key to making Mondays more bearable.

To overcome the dreariness of Mondays, a change in perspective can be effective. A negative outlook at the start of the week can taint the rest of the day, however, finding even a small positive element to concentrate on can transform one’s attitude.

One way to achieve this is by initiating Monday with a brief meditation session or reflecting on the things you are thankful for. In addition, dedicating time to an activity that brings joy, such as attending a yoga class or preparing a special meal on Monday evenings, can be helpful. Instead of succumbing to the Monday blues, start your day with a good laugh. Share a funny story or joke with your family before heading out to work. It will set a positive tone for your day and bring a smile to their faces too. Even incorporating small changes can significantly boost your mood and increase productivity.

Of course, there are always going to be Mondays that are just plain rough. In the words of comedian and actor Robin Williams, “Ah, yes, Monday. The day when the slate of the previous week is wiped clean, allowing us to start over with a fresh set of problems.” It’s a sentiment that many of us can relate to. Mondays can often feel like a never-ending cycle of work.

jclementselvaraj@gmail.com