Swings of joy

The word swing immediately conjures up images of swings on children’s playgrounds, gardens and porches, and those cleverly manoeuvred by acrobats in a circus. In Indian homes, however, the traditional swing, called oonjal or jhoola, has always been a symbol of happiness and relaxation. It consists of a sturdy rectangular plank suspended by iron link chains hooked to the ceiling of a hall or balcony. Its most alluring feature is its to-and-fro motion with which we are familiar from the time we were rocked in a cradle and lulled into sleep.

In my early school days, I enjoyed visiting our ancestral home which had a carved rosewood swing majestically hanging centrally in the spacious hall. Clearing away the nearby furniture, I used it for playing with neighbour children and for energetic swinging. Having been there from my great grandfather’s time, it carried fond memories which added to its charm.

With spacious houses yielding place to apartments, the conventional oonjal was gradually dropped from most homes. Those interested in having a swing have shifted to smaller versions such as rattan bucket chair, hammock, macramé chair and tyre swing.

Yet those used to the traditional type with its characteristic creek are not quite comfortable with other types.

The oonjal figures greatly in literature, folk art, hymns, music and films. It is also linked with the themes of many festivals in different parts of India. The oonjal festival is celebrated with elan in temples when the image of gods and goddesses is placed and rocked gently to the accompaniment of music.

The oonjal ceremony is an important ritual in the weddings of a section of the Tamil people. In Kerala, the swinging tradition forms an integral part of Onam festivities. Swinging is considered an exercise that promotes health. It eases stress, helps build core strength, improves balance, and much more.

A jhoola is among the most important parts of the house in Gujarat and Rajasthan. With changing times, these have got a modern makeover.

When I got a conventional oonjal made to order recently, the trader said there has been a revival of interest in the traditional swing. During the lockdown, people were going in for different types of swings, he said.

The oonjal suppliers are happy that they get more orders now than before not only from local residents but also from NRIs who have space for and memories of swings in India.

So, happy swinging!

