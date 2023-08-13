Surviving mildlife crisis

August 13, 2023 01:12 am | Updated August 12, 2023 02:11 pm IST

Unhappiness is on the rise and a vacuum is being felt more than ever before. All the worldly possessions are unable to keep one happy. Dissatisfaction is at a peak in spite of using some of the best brands and having a huge bank balance and investments, a big house and a car. Yet life seems incomplete and unfulfilled.

While there is a good family, what is missing is time for each other. Mobile phones and loneliness seem to have taken charge. Alot of distraction has set in as it is normal during midlife crisis. One starts drinking and smoking a bit more, and loses interest in the small pleasures of life, and feels largely ignored by the spouse and life. The mobile phone has become a mistress of sorts at work during daytime; yet at night, one has to take a pill to sleep. It seems everything is running away; things are going out of control. Loneliness is killing.

Health and wealth

The self-obsession and the vacuum seem to be growing. One is not in the best of health even with so much of wealth. Family is not so happy; nor are they interested in spending time with each other. Friends are far and few between. Spouses do not care about each other. One is deep into midlife crisis. It’s scary yet comforting to know that you are not alone in this boat.

The problem is that it is time to take help before it worsens as it can mean mental torture. Relationships can go topsy-turvy. For married people, it’s a test of being able to be a secure base for each other. Men and women both undergo a lot of change; yet it’s women who generally seem to be suffering more both physically and mentally. It’s time to be patient and find more time to care and rekindle love and affection. Men often get distracted, start building wrong habits and suddenly become busy outside the house and the heart of the spouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overworked women at home need compassion. Their role as homemakers need much more recognition. Earlier, there wasn’t much of a choice, but now, they have more to choose from or walk away. Happy marriages are of equanimity for each other. Men must undertake joint responsibility at home and in parenting. No need for either side to play the victim card as both will be happier if they care and love each other more.

We are normally the servants of money, mind and mobile. But the purpose of life and happiness need to merge.

leadersnkh@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.