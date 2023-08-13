HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surviving mildlife crisis
Premium

It’s scary yet comforting to know that one is not alone in this boat 

August 13, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST

Naveen Khajanchi
The problem is that it is time to take help before it worsens as it can mean mental torture.

The problem is that it is time to take help before it worsens as it can mean mental torture. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Unhappiness is on the rise and a vacuum is being felt more than ever before. All the worldly possessions are unable to keep one happy. Dissatisfaction is at a peak in spite of using some of the best brands and having a huge bank balance and investments, a big house and a car. Yet life seems incomplete and unfulfilled.

While there is a good family, what is missing is time for each other. Mobile phones and loneliness seem to have taken charge. Alot of distraction has set in as it is normal during midlife crisis. One starts drinking and smoking a bit more, and loses interest in the small pleasures of life, and feels largely ignored by the spouse and life. The mobile phone has become a mistress of sorts at work during daytime; yet at night, one has to take a pill to sleep. It seems everything is running away; things are going out of control. Loneliness is killing.

Health and wealth

The self-obsession and the vacuum seem to be growing. One is not in the best of health even with so much of wealth. Family is not so happy; nor are they interested in spending time with each other. Friends are far and few between. Spouses do not care about each other. One is deep into midlife crisis. It’s scary yet comforting to know that you are not alone in this boat.

The problem is that it is time to take help before it worsens as it can mean mental torture. Relationships can go topsy-turvy. For married people, it’s a test of being able to be a secure base for each other. Men and women both undergo a lot of change; yet it’s women who generally seem to be suffering more both physically and mentally. It’s time to be patient and find more time to care and rekindle love and affection. Men often get distracted, start building wrong habits and suddenly become busy outside the house and the heart of the spouse.

Overworked women at home need compassion. Their role as homemakers need much more recognition. Earlier, there wasn’t much of a choice, but now, they have more to choose from or walk away. Happy marriages are of equanimity for each other. Men must undertake joint responsibility at home and in parenting. No need for either side to play the victim card as both will be happier if they care and love each other more.

We are normally the servants of money, mind and mobile. But the purpose of life and happiness need to merge.

leadersnkh@gmail.com

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.