Sure-shot question

‘How are you?’ How many times have you answered the question?

“How are you?” This is the first question which everyone poses to another person, either a relative or friend, on seeing or contacting over the phone. This ubiquitous enquiry is significant for more than one reason. In fact, it is a question which breaks the ice during a conversation.

Now, this question may mean several things to both sides. The person who puts this question, if he already had foreknowledge of the other person’s personal matters, wants to know something with regard to those matters. Of course, this depends upon the degree of intimacy between the two. Otherwise, this may be a question of courtesy.

As for the person to whom this question is posed, he may be having in his mind many things which may form part of his many concerns.

Generally, people are prone to feel that this question refers to health matters. But a host of other things are also part of this question. Financial matters, personal problems and domestic affairs will also form part of it. So, this is a comprehensive question used as a courtesy.

On being confronted with this enquiry, some people may, as if waiting for someone to share certain things with, pour out their feelings, opinion, reactions, sufferings, happy developments and so on.

More often than not, this sharing itself will relax their minds. They may also get enlightened on certain things.

In case of happy occasions, this sharing will enhance their joy.

For the people who are burdened with some problems intensely, this question will evoke memories of those problems and naturally, they will talk about those problems if they are intimate with each other.

Anyway, this is a question in daily conversation or contact undoubtedly.

