Sunshine thoughts on a better world, to win over hate with love

As the morning sun’s rays find their way through the thick curtains of my bedroom window, I wake up right away. I have always been a light sleeper — the slightest disturbance, and sleep deserts me. Just like my mind which at the slightest provocation leads to a cascade of thoughts that engulfs my whole being.

I check the time on my phone and habitually, my messages and Facebook feed. As I scroll through the horrible stuff (rapes, honour killings, shootings and suicides) that we call news today, the spark in my mind had already begun. I close my eyes and feel myself being sucked into my messy thoughts, the primary one being — “Where and when did we begin to fail as humans?”

Was it when we were taught never to give up on our goals, ideologies, dreams and desires at all costs?

Was it when we made our children feel like a failure when they scored less in a test and seeded the thought that life was a competition?

Was it when we taught our boys that it was shameful to be human and cry their feelings out?

Was it when we gave our pride and ego more priority over a relationship with a loved one?

Was it when we portrayed that to succeed in life meant to hoard loads of money and give up on every other aspect of life?

Was it when the real learnings and experiences in life didn’t matter anymore unless you had a degree from one of the top universities?

Was it when we started believing that everyone else’s lives was better by looking at the social media stories and statuses?

Was it when we were taught too much science and logic, that we forgot we are emotional beings?

As we are in the age where we are told to “live our lives to the fullest” or “to follow our passion” or “to be happy and positive no matter what”…

Somewhere along the way, we forgot to love without expectations, to care without demands and to give without getting. We have lost touch with our basic human nature.

Blurring lines

As the lines between right and wrong and black and white blur and merge into grey, the grey matter of my mind pushes me further into the whirlwind of thoughts and I end up asking the most dreaded, unanswerable question: “What is the purpose of this life?”

Before I reach my breaking point, the ringtone of my phone brings me back to reality. As I pick up and hear his sleepy voice at the other end, all my worries on existential crisis vanish. I realise, at the end or beginning of the day, all we need to survive is a little more love than the previous day until it begins to overturn all the hate in the world.

