Summer is here

March 06, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 03:03 am IST

Watching the rays of the sun, I knew summer has arrived.

The four seasons are not in our hands or is under our control. While humans have been making giant strides through discoveries, inventions and study, the seasons are under the firm control of nature. The meteorological departments and their advanced methods can only predict the immediate impending changes in the weather, and it is a case of thus far and no further. Each season brings some positives, some challenges and some hurdles, but they are to be viewed and accepted, for there can be no choice. Nature does a great balancing act and all the seasons are essential for survival.

Summer is a season that scares many. Why fear summer? While the blazing heat and the hot sun can drain you, does not relief come at dusk? A few hours in the day, noon to be specific, of discomfort are all that is to be borne. The seasonal fruits, especially those with good water content, come to the rescue, and nothing can quench the thirst better than a glass of plain drinking water.

One can beat the heat by drinking lots of butter milk. Ice creams and lassi may not be advisable for diabetic patients, but those without the condition can enjoy a wide range of cool drinks. Coconut water is a preferred drink, and it comes with health benefits. The raw mangoes arrive, and it’s time for pickles. Who doesn’t love the tangy, spicy mango pickles. As the season peaks, the king of fruits arrives, and with fine flavour and deliciousness, it spreads joy and happiness around.

Schoolchildren, tense during examinations, heave a sigh of relief during the summer vacation and with it comes indoor games. Lucky are those who can afford a hill station visit, but those who can’t afford it, can make their home a paradise in itself.

Those who struggle the most are the labour force toiling in the open. But with planning, care and caution, they can take necessary precautions during the peak hours.

