Stranger friends

Conversations with an unknown person can make us feel happier, optimistic and less lonely

Conversations with an unknown person can make us feel happier, optimistic and less lonely

There are no strangers here; Only friends you haven’t yet met.

— William Butler Yeats

I remember I was in a hurry the other day to reach the ground floor of my apartment building to buy some essentials in the neighbourhood store. As I entered the lift, I was trying to shove the house keys into my handbag, oblivious of another person present there. “Greetings!,” said an elderly gentleman in his late seventies as he held out a toffee for me. “What for?” I had awkwardly blurted out. What he conveyed to me was appreciable! He said, “People only greet relatives and friends but not strangers. I thought how nice this world would be without strangers around.” I thanked him for his kind gesture.

This short and crisp incident left me contemplating. Do we really care about strangers around us, particularly in India? Aren’t we scared to wish strangers because they might not respond or give us a cold shoulder? Another reason for us not wishing strangers might be the fear of fraud.

But in countries such as the U.S., greeting a stranger is a common norm. A casual nod or a little “how do you do?” will always make a day for a stranger. As Gillian Sandstrom, who is a psychologist and a senior lecturer at the university of Essex, rightly pointed out, “People feel more connected when they talk to strangers, like they are part of something bigger.”

How true! I felt the same way when I talked to the old stranger. But, when will we as Indians bond together as one, even with strangers? That is a big question indeed! From childhood, we have been taught to be wary of strangers. But do we know that, according to some authentic research, talking to strangers can improve the self-confidence of an individual? Also, conversations with an unknown person can make one feel happier, optimistic and less lonely.

Small talk with strangers is usually despised in public places by the current generation. On buses or trains, they remain cocooned in their own world with modern gadgets in their hands. Lacking conversational skills and being an introvert can also be another reason.

What makes people in many nations start a conversation or greet a stranger with ease? Why is that not seen in India especially in urban areas? A point to ponder over, isn’t it?

priyasri_m_1976@yahoo.com