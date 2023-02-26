Starry nights

February 26, 2023 03:45 am | Updated February 25, 2023 06:53 pm IST

There was a meteor shower on December 13 and 14. Though I was eagerly waiting to witness it, somewhere at the back of my head, I knew I would be disappointed. Why? Because I live in the heart of Bengaluru. With light pollution, forget meteors, the sky looks like it is drenched in orange juice. Most of us live in an urban environment where we not only do not see the night sky, we actually are also kind of oblivious that it even exists. That got me thinking what are we even missing? On the one side, everybody is just too busy to even have an occasional self-time, let alone skygazing, and on the other side, more and more children are growing up without even knowing how a pristine night sky looks.

For that, let us go back a few hundred thousand years. Human beings were beginning to differentiate themselves from other animals for now their brain had developed a tendency to search for patterns. When they looked at those prehistoric virgin skies with a big streak of milky way struck right across, it really pushed the limits of numbers they could count. That was mankind’s first true realisation of what infinity could be. They saw various shapes, animals and birds — mostly things they could relate to — and as their minds evolved, they started building myths and legends around those shapes. They might have made an engaging bonfire story subject. They began putting it to practical use by predicting seasons and navigating at night. That connection they made by paying attention to the night sky was a crucial survival tool for millennia.

Since ancient times, stars have been associated with boundless eternity, hope, destiny, heaven and freedom. Many cultures believed that the positions of stars were the gods’ way of telling stories. So, it seemed natural to recognise patterns, give them names, and tell stories about them which, in turn, helped strengthen and preserve the culture and morality of their people. The greatest impact of stars on our civilisation was during the aftermath of the Renaissance with new inventions in shipbuilding, navigation and most important, the zeal for adventure. Before this, the seafarers sailed along the margins of the landmasses without letting go of the sight of land — for the open ocean was truly merciless. Men would have been completely lost in the seas if not for the stars to guide them. They became true companions for the sailors in the open seas. Just this help from the celestial stars catapulted our civilisations centuries ahead with the discovery of new continents, civilisations, cultures, centuries of accumulated knowledge and practices, crops and domestic animals, which were now at everyone’s disposal.

Apart from all the adventure, the sheer beauty of night sky inspired countless artworks, literature, poetry, and dreams and hopes of billions. It took just 66 years for us to go from the Wright Brothers’ first flight to the Apollo-11 moon landing.

We truly thought we were set on a path to conquer the stars, but what has happened? The same technology that put man in space has disconnected him from the night sky. It has also offered new connections to replace those, particularly through the graphically tweaked images of galaxies, nebulas and blackholes and news stories that flood the Internet. Is it an attempt at reglorifying the night sky?

It’s good to see nations declaring night sky sanctuaries, although in coming times, more and more such places will be endangered. Looking back how the night sky has so profoundly guided and nourished mankind in every step in the march of its civilisation, it’s now a crucial time to start thinking of it as a natural resource to be preserved.

As Calvin from the comic Calvin and Hobbes says, “If people sat outside and looked at stars each night, I’ll bet they would live a lot differently… Well, when you look into infinity, you realise that there are more important things than what people would do all day.”

vikasbalu1999@gmail.com