Spreading smiles

October 22, 2023 02:35 am | Updated October 19, 2023 02:36 am IST

“We shall never know all the good that a simple smile does,” said Mother Teresa, stressing the value of smile and its benefits. In God’s creation, it is humans alone who can smile which is a unique and precious boon bestowed on them by the creator. When happiness springs in human heart, it reaches the face and the lips quiver and part, assuming the visible form of a smile. Smile, as we all know, is the expression of happiness. Smile, apart from conveying happiness, performs many a wonder.

Smiles, as I encounter in my day-to-day life, are not of the same kind and they vary from person to person, depending on gender, age and situations. They are of many kinds and every kind has its own impact on us and tend to influence our relationship with people. When we see an innocent and seraphic smile of a cherub, we experience a heaven of bliss. A greeting smile from a chum warms and elevates our hearts. A radiant smile of a sweetheart leaves a lover’s heart in raptures. Plain and friendly smiles exchanged between colleagues at workplaces create a congenial environment by building lasting and cordial relationships. A peaceful smile from a wrinkled visage of an old man unfolds the beauty of sagacity treasured by the triumphant march of life. A serene smile even in embittered situations erases rancour and cools frayed tempers, generating a pleasant atmosphere.

I often come across certain people who, when in happiness, do not have their lips quiver and part. Instead, their eyes gleam with happiness. These are the smiles which are rarely found among humans. Only a few people are blessed with the art of smiling with their eyes and leaving us spellbound with their unique display of happiness through eyes. These unique smiles I call “smiles of eyes”. Smile is a smile whether it is by lips or eyes. It is an undeniable fact that we invariably get enthralled by the warmth and beauty of smile.

Not to flash a smile is to be lifeless and to display gloomy spirits. So let us all avail ourselves of this most precious gift given so generously to humanity by the master of the universe. Keep smiling and spread the radiance of happiness all around us. Then, life will be colourful with happiness and peace will pervade the environment we live in.

ADVERTISEMENT

kakivenugopalarao@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.