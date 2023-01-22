Spinning a lovely yarn

January 22, 2023 12:39 am | Updated January 21, 2023 02:12 pm IST

Come winter, a palpable shift begins to mark the household. Heavy folds of quilts, blankets, sweaters and shawls are brought out for sunning and airing, and the very idea of warmth acquires a deeper meaning.

Unlike other fabrics, one doesn’t buy “pieces” of woollens; rather, one shapes them into clothes. In the hills, knitting was, and remains, a way of life, accompanying even gossip and leisurely conversations. Old residents fondly remember how in the pre-television days, weaving patterns would be inspired even by the clothes of a passer-by who will be furtively watched on.

Knitting thus continued year-long, and the elders would end up creating jackets and pullovers for everyone in the family. Many of these creations were passed down as family inheritance. Today, as “ready made” stuff powerfully influences our shopping, manually woven woollens nonetheless retain a special place, for they attest to our authentic humanness arising out of the hands’ personal touch.

The yarn, however, is more than a thread. In a wonderful essay, Walter Benjamin argues that the ancient art of storytelling is lost in the modern times “because there is no more weaving and spinning to go on while stories are being listened to”. Did not Nelly Dean, the main narrator of Emily Bronte’s classic 1847 novel Wuthering Heights, recount the haunting story of Catherine and Heathcliff while working on her knitting?

In the popular Indian realm, there is perhaps no better example of the humble thread’s metaphorical metamorphosis than the lyrics of Hindi film songs that repeatedly allude to the yarn to evoke love and yearning. Irshad Kamil’s Katiya Karoon in Imitiaz Ali’s 2011 Rockstar, for instance, equates the lover’s body with the spinning wheel and the beloved’s love to the spun cotton ( eh tann mera charkha hove/ Hove ulfat yaar di chitta roon). Varun Grover’s Moh Moh Ke Dhaage in Sharat Kataria’s 2015 Dum Laga Ke Haisha portrays the lover’s desires as threads ( dhaage) entangled within the fingers of the beloved.

Santanu Ghatak’s lyrics for the equally lilting Rafu in Tumhari Sulu (2017) also takes the metaphor of the thread as the building element of the lovers’ universe, and their own activities are perceived in terms of seena (sewing) and rafu (repairing).

The 2018 film Sui Dhaaga entirely revolves around the revival of weaving and indigenous making in a modern-day setting, and is delightfully anchored by the characters of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, whose own relationship flowers in tandem with the blossoming of their stitching and weaving. More recently, Anurag Kashap’s Ludo (2020) features the popular song Dil Julaha, which, like Katiya Karoon, refers to the heart as a weaver ( julaha) capable of crafting all sorts of emotions, in Swanand Kirkire’s sprightful lyrics.

With such an elasticity of spirit and substance, It is hardly surprising that the ordinary yarn undergirds political consciousness in times of crises. Mahatma Gandhi understood the significance of weaving cloth on the charkha as among the most crucial protest practices. The very act of weaving was viewed by him as an enlightening passage towards self-reliance. Today, global movements falling under the category of “craftivism” echo similar ideas.

For example, the Canada based “Revolutionary Knitting Circle” has been bringing together people from various backgrounds to raise their voice against the growing corporatisation of labour and life. The circle’s manifesto urges protesters to create “soft barriers” of knitted yarn “to reclaim from the elite the common good,” the rationale being that “as the community is knitted together, corporate commerce is slowed or halted and the community prospers.”

Thus, the yarn links the private and the public by literally and figuratively tying us all together. It’s intrinsic ductility and creative pliability preserves the potential to bind and bond like few other things.

