Spending the silver years

February 26, 2023 02:24 am | Updated February 25, 2023 06:55 pm IST

After the death of his wife some years ago, an octogenarian, a retired government official, used to shuttle between the homes of his daughters, one in Kochi and the other in Chennai.

The advancing age had placed restrictions on his freewheeling lifestyle, and staying alone in the small town he belonged to had its own problems. Besides, his daughters worried that there was no family member to support him.

He was in reasonably good health. They knew that he had his own strict regimen, getting up early in the morning, doing yoga, going for a walk and so on. He spent much time reading religious scriptures and was strict about his food and other routines.

But COVID-19 changed all that. In the second wave of the pandemic, his daughters got the virus and the post-infection syndrome continued for a while. It was then that they felt it necessary to persuade their father to join a senior citizens’ home where he will be taken care of well.

After a long search, they located the exact place they were looking for: nice surroundings and a comfortable studio apartment with healthy food and unremitting personal care. It all came with a substantial monthly bill and a deposit; but fortunately, he could afford it.

Though he had initial reservations about moving into such a facility, leaving the familiar environs, his daughters managed to convince him to do so. After a few days, he found it comfortable, and it suited his lifestyle. A happy story!

Opting out

But a couple in their sixties had an unfortunate experience. The facilities were not too bad, though they fell short of the promised standards, but the management of the home started raising the monthly bills for food and maintenance periodically. Over a few years, the cost almost doubled, making it unaffordable.

Moreover, travelling to see their children in different cities added to their expenses.

The food served was tasty, but to their dismay, was rich and spicy since it was made to be palatable for residents from different regions. After some hesitation, they finally decided to leave the seniors’ home and move back into their own town where they settled down for whatever it was worth.

Changing mores

A question which looms before most people in their fifties and planning to retire in due course is the place and type of their retirement homes. During the bygone days, it was never an issue. Either you return to your village where you had your roots, with a small tract of agricultural land and the ancestral house welcoming you back happily.

But the evolving pattern of nuclear families and changing social mores have made the decision complicated. Most people prefer to settle down where they spent their working life, or a city where their children are working or one which offers better facilities. Staying with one’s children is no more the best option since the concept of family has undergone a quantum change. The options are, therefore, limited to staying in an apartment in a gated community or to opting for senior citizens’ homes.

An apartment in a gated community offers several conveniences that an independent house cannot; but as one marches further into old age, the idea of moving into a senior citizens’ home looks appealing. But it is a decision to take with extreme diligence.

Apart from affordability, the need for mental adjustments to live in a place where one mainly meets only people of advancing age becomes obvious. Is a place devoid of children and young and energetic people a place to look forward to? Will you find it enjoyable to live a life where you have no chores to do but have to while away time watching television, reading newspapers and dressing up to go to the mess hall to eat?

Indeed, there are advantages for the elderly in moving into a senior citizens’ home, especially at the stage when one needs help for managing day-to-day affairs. But one will surely miss the fun of living an active life amid people of choice.

Careful decision

The decision will have to be made by all of us, at some time or the other, but it has to be a careful evaluation of one’s mental make-up and physical and financial conditions. Not just to make the relatives happy and not to make your children feel comfortable and guilt-free.

thayyil_sethumadhavan@yahoo.com