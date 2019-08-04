Space-hopping on a rocketing mind

Why do couples decide to separate after 25 years of marriage? Why do so many teenagers run away from home every year? What do modern, advanced nations compete for? What holds all matter together, gives it shape, size and feel?

One of the definitions of space is “an unoccupied expanse or area”. In another use, the word is found in “I think I need some space”, “I have no space at all” and other such declarations. But can you imagine a world without space, in any of its connotations? And what about a world without personal space? I am sure most teenagers might just lose their minds if asked just to think about it.

Personal space is important. Never breach this barrier when man is in “commune” with nature lest you regret it for the rest of your life. It could even change the course of life. For instance, in Hindu mythology, if Sita had not crossed the Lakshman Rekha (the boundary of her personal space drawn by her brother-in-law, which may lead to controversy if done today), we would have had a different story altogether without the war and other legendary exploits.

That is not to say that personal space can never be breached. There is the matter of consent. You cannot invade a person’s space without permission. People often fail to understand the significance behind personal space. Often, the violators do not know that they are violating. Even worse is when the person whose personal space is being breached, does not know it. This often happens to children. So they need to be taught how to identify the breaches. The same goes for cyberspace.

The invasion of a person’s privacy is caused by ignorance, thoughtlessness, spite or stupidity. The earlier people know this, the better the virtual world will become.

sauparnika2017@gmail.com