Soul music

July 02, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST

It was a busy day, and the sun was well up. The roads were packed with people in their pristine corporate outfits, with a hint of frustration on their faces as the traffic moved inch by inch forward.

But amidst the chaos of people poised to reach their offices, there was this individual who got everyone’s attention. Just from his first look, it was clear that he wasn’t an ordinary man. He wore a T-shirt covered in dirt, and his jeans hung loose. His hair was a rusty brown, his face muddy as if the dust in the air had mixed with the sweat and oil on his skin. But nothing bothered him. This individual danced in the middle of a busy street. He invited others, but no one seemed to want to join in. His face didn’t show any hint of frustration, but a sense of pure joy — the kind of joy other people around him missed so much that they envied him.

There was no music, but he still danced.

People walk through life listening to some form of music that resonates with their hearts and souls. We share this music with others and try to communicate with their hearts and souls. We dance to the music and also cry to it. We consider it sane to listen to music from a speaker or through an electronic device. But what about those who listen to music without using an instrument, or, to put it another way, people who listen to music with no external source? On a physical level. There is no person, no technology, no instrument; rather, the music comes from within oneself.

Imagine watching someone in such bliss by music that their feet won’t stop moving, their lips move to words that others can’t comprehend, their arms are wide open swinging with the wind. People fail to grasp the beauty of their inner symphony and call them insane, but they are just dancing to music others can’t hear.

In the solitude of their own company, they find the truest form of companionship, conversing with their own reflections and embracing the purest essence of their being. They make fun of everyday routine by drenching themselves with so much freedom. Defying all societal norms and challenging ordinary human life. Even in places drenched in filth or the darkest corners, they live unflappable. They laugh, they cry, they play, they fight, they sing, and they dance, all to the music others can’t hear.

The individuals whom society deems odd are, in fact, those who have liberated themselves from the chains of conformity and illusory validation. You might see one on the road, floating in life, devouring every person in their path with their never-ending dance of freedom.

