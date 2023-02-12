Solo tales from the hills

February 12, 2023 12:28 am | Updated February 11, 2023 05:49 pm IST

My first solo vacation materialised only after I stepped into the fabled fifties. It happened last November, and was all that I had dreamt of — and more!

I spent a month actively browsing through the tempting plethora of exotic locales tucked away in the majestic Himalayas. However, not once did I lose sight of the practicality quotient — I needed a destination having motorable roads (hiking and trekking are not my strengths). And the property needed to offer the basic comforts, a few luxuries (given the altitude and weather) and most certainly, a stellar view. I finally zeroed in on a beautiful resort in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand.

All the preparations were made well in advance — hotel bookings, flight tickets, taxi tie-up, suitable clothes and accessories, back-up medicines and power bank. I activated the Google tracker on my phone to keep my family posted of all my movements. Back home, the kitchen and fridge were well stocked, to satiate hunger pangs and midnight cravings. Detailed instructions were left with the housemaid and the apartment watchmen. Handwritten lists of phone numbers and daily detailed to-dos were pasted at strategic spots in the house as ready reckoners. Only when I set off for the airport did it hit me that I had crossed the Rubicon!

I flew to Dehradun from Bangalore and then, took a three-hour cab ride to the resort. During my nine-day stay, I witnessed the most stunning sunrise, the amber and russet colours of autumn, the young pine cones making their first appearance, the cobalt Tehri Lake changing colours with the movement of the sun, the grey-blue mist cover, and the majestic snow-crested peaks — all from the comfort of my large balcony. Mornings were all about sipping a steaming hot cuppa and listening to birdsong, while nights were spent gazing at the clear, starry skies and the city lights twinkling at a distance. The air felt nippy with the first flush of winter and the night temperature once plummeted to five degrees Celsius.

I did make day trips to the nearby tourist attractions such as Kanatal, Dhanaulti, Tehri Lake, Chamba and Landour. But what I enjoyed most was spending endless languid hours in my balcony, soaking in the bliss of doing nothing. A few days away from the usual domestic hustle, from the strictly time-tabled life of a multi-tasking homemaker, gave a much-needed fillip to my jaded soul. I read books, clicked countless pictures, and journalled my experiences. During the sunny afternoons, I would walk around the neighbouring village, make friends with the fluffy furries, speak with the villagers, and munch on a freshly roasted corn-on-the-cob, with no clock to dictate my schedule. This state of being footloose and fancy-free accorded a joy like no other!

Local touch

I learnt about the local food, the festivals, and the lifestyle of the hill denizens. While being careful around monetary transactions, I also found myself trusting complete strangers during my solo cab rides through the winding slopes and forest stretches. There were a few amusing experiences, too. Like watching people react on gathering that a not-so-young, desi lady was gallivanting in the mountains, completely alone. And enjoying it to the hilt.

The trip also nudged me out of my cocooned existence. I listened to my pulse, tested my boundaries, and discovered strengths and skills I never knew I possessed. My dream trip left me happier, wiser, and full of gratitude to the universe for gifting me this immersive experience.

urmichakravorty@gmail.com