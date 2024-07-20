Soldier and the train 

A recent journey aboard a sleek carriage of a Vande Bharat Express stirred memories of countless train journeys. We soldiers had a special bond with Railways. The train was once the “umbilical cord” that connected soldiers to their roots with rickety coaches ferrying military men between the frontiers and their remote villages. For a soldier on a lonely patrol, the distant whistle of a midnight train evokes poignant thoughts of love, loss, and longing.

Unlike today’s trendy, swift coaches, second-class journeys were characterised by slow, meandering trips spanning several days. One did not really mind smoke and heat on the homeward trip, but it was the return leg that presented a formidable challenge. Once the journey commenced, the traveller’s world shrank to the confines of the snaking compartments, with virtually no communication with the outside world. Occasionally, a newspaper vendor would make an appearance, providing those eager for updates with a chance to purchase a copy.

As one traversed the long plains during the blistering North Indian summer, a compelling image often crossed the mind. “What if India had not been partitioned?” This was a fleeting thought emerging from a weary traveller, a reflection on the prospect of an even more protracted journey to the frontiers on the Durand Line, devoid of any ill intentions towards the mother nation.

Securing a reserved seat when on a short leave was like winning a lottery. Even more challenging was obtaining an onward reservation. Getting confirmation for the onward booking was a rare occurrence and it was a great relief to find a reserved seat, upon boarding the connecting train. Trains not only transported the soldiers but were also the conduits for precious tidings from their homes. The crimson-painted mail coaches carried postcards and inland letters across the vast expanse of the nation. Messages from loved ones, scribbled on these missives, embarked on a journey that spanned weeks, passing through numerous hands and patiently waiting on platforms before finally reaching the soldier on the border. Whispers of gossip, clandestine love notes, updates on court cases, and the sombre announcements of death, all took days to reach their recipients.

The advent of the Internet and advanced technology has changed the landscape of train travel. Gone are the days of train-like long queues before booking counters, unresponsive telephones and the inquiry counters that tested the patience of both passengers and the staff who manned them.

