Smitten by cottagecore

Ever dreamt of escaping to a cabin in the woods or to sunlit meadows filled with flowers? Then, you have cottagecore in your soul, a lifestyle mantra of innate attachment to Nature. Every now and then, an idea about well-being becomes a rage — mindfulness, Zen, gratitude diary, hygge, Marie Kondo and Ikigai are examples. Such ideas are gaining wider acceptance in a world grappling with a virus and badly needing a stress-buster.

Cottagecore conveys an emotion of bliss around rolling green hills, lush forests, blue seas and the fragrant earth. It’s about renewing our acquaintance with Nature and enjoying slower, more intentional moments. The best option is to escape to a rustic environment. The next best thing is to bring a touch of nature into our inescapable city lives. So, we have people who grow microgreens, cook with natural ingredients or bake brioche (banana walnut cake is so yesterday!). Yet others indulge in nature-themed art.

Several years ago, we visited the Amish Village of Lancaster, near Philadelphia, and were surprised to see an entire community of people living in absolute simplicity. The Amish have little interaction with the rest of the world and are slow to adopt the conveniences of modern living. They wear traditional attire, travel in buggies and are self-sufficient. They know nothing but Cottagecore, and it seems to have made them the happiest people on earth.

It is ironical that the idea has gained momentum, thanks to the Internet, when the point is to take a break from technology! Yet who can resist the pleasure of sharing pictures of activities centred on an idyllic pastoral life on social media?

Deep in nature

“Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better,” Einstein said. As we gently pamper ourselves in the middle of nature, making use of her bounties, the thought of slowing down and savouring life’s precious moments is vastly appealing. Lots of activities have been revived around this niche aesthetic that promotes peace and tranquillity. Anything with a rural touch — pottery, barbecuing on woodfire, folksy music, embroidery of motifs from nature, handwritten letters, traditional crafts and skills — is welcome.

Cottagecore dreams are made of outdoor fun in picnics, interacting with farm animals and generally living life in all its simplicity. For those of us who cannot pack up and go away into the rural landscape, there are cottagecore-themed books and movies that bring a refreshing slice of the countryside into our humdrum city lives.

But the idea of a retreat into nature does sound great. So let’s leave behind our devices and experience the music of songbirds, the lullaby of the surf, and the pageantry of the stars and planets. Sure there is no WiFi in these parts, but we will certainly find a better connection — with ourselves, of course.

