Sleeping on the Job

Dozing in the afternoon suffers from a bigger image problem

Let’s face it. We are a sleep-starved nation. Except for infants and the retired elderly, few of us ever get our eight-hour quota. By now, we ought to have been protesting this deprivation, burning effigies of the gods of sleep, and Kumbhakarna too. The reason we haven’t been driven to such extremes is because we’ve all along had a love-hate relationship with the activity, or more precisely, inactivity called sleep.

I think it all stems from a negative brand image. As opposed to wakefulness, slumber (it even sounds like lumber) is seen as a sign of lazy indifference to responsibility which, as everyone knows, is the first step on the slippery slope to becoming an absolute good-for-nothing. The fact that some of the world’s most revered personalities have pitched in to provide endorsement hasn’t helped matters. Shakespeare had waxed lyrical, calling sleep the “balm of hurt minds… and chief nourisher in life’s feast”. For all the Bard’s eloquence, what prevails is something as yucky as “the early bird catches the worm”. Right from our schooldays, the child who rose up bright and early was held up as a role model for the sleepy-heads on the backbench (including this writer). The stigma associated with sleep continued to stalk us in our youth. Your ideal citizen is God-fearing, water-drinking, tax-paying, periodically vaccinating… and early-rising. Having risen, he or she will remain alert all through the day, fighting off sleep with the epic heroism of Lakshman repulsing the entreaties of Nidra.

Of the two evils, sleeping at night vis a vis dozing in the afternoon, the latter is paradoxically seen as more inexcusable though it is much shorter. Obviously it suffers from a bigger image problem. Sir Winston Churchill tried to mould public perception by claiming that he converted one day into two by sleeping in the afternoon. American social psychologist James Maas coined the term “power nap” to give it the appearance of a productivity booster. Also, research studies by NASA, no less, have demonstrated that a mid-term snooze is a tonic for your mind. I tried telling all this to an anti-napper but he just yawned.

I concede that one of the things going against us is the aesthetics. We certainly do not look our best when we slip into the land of Nod while seated. Of the many poses we unconsciously adopt, the most ungainly is the one where our mouth is agape, head tilted as far as it will go and our legs stuck in embarrassingly awkward angles. Seeing such a spectacle at the front office can be bad for business. At a bank counter, for instance, it may put off customers who believe — albeit mistakenly — that their money will be left unguarded while the staff catch their forty winks.

Mercifully change seems to be in the air, and the powers-that-be are slowly waking up to the immense benefits of sleeping on the job. Credit goes to the millennials and their preference for work-life balance over bank balance, flexi-time over inflexible office convention. For their part, bosses too show new-found respect for the Japanese practice of inemuri — literally, “sleeping while present”. In the land of the rising sun, it’s almost a badge of honour to fall unintentionally asleep during meetings for it shows how overworked you are.

Recently an Indian company put a stamp of approval on the afternoon nap. Employees get up to 30 minutes to sleep every afternoon. This ‘daily doze’ has been touted as the biggest boon the working classes have been able to wrest from the management since the invention of the casual leave. But not everyone is jumping with joy. Many say that it is only providing regulatory approval for something they used to do undercover anyway. I have a grouse too. Siesta somehow loses its charm when it is granted official sanction. Like kisses, the snooze is sweetest when it is stolen.

