Simple deeds that make a difference

Loneliness has spread to an extreme crisis-like situation, but it can be controlled by kindness easily. Well being of self, society and planet is at a low, but small, daily actions can make a huge difference. As each individual is unique, we have our own issues to deal with; yet if each of us does a bit more, the world would be a much better place.

Imagine that there are more happy people ready to care and be cared for. Listening can have a huge impact in home, office and society. We can do with more pain relievers, with each one of us doing our bit.

Small moments of joy that act as daily stress-busters are much needed. So many still go to bed hungry and do not have proper homes, clean water, electricity and even basic education. All this could be in a much better shape even if only the top 10% of the wealthiest gave away their 10% wealth for public welfare. Now that is not too much of an ask, is it?

Just 25% of the world’s population can make a small effort to share food and necessities and save a bit daily by their actions to mitigate global warming — like switching off the light and shutting the tap when not needed. A small amount of time that is well spent acts as a joyful memory and works like medicine.

I would visit my maternal grandparents every Sunday without fail. It used to give them so much joy, and me so much pleasure. Now I have wonderful memories to cherish. They showed me the power of unconditional love. By simply offering to babysit the child of a sick colleague, I observed my boss winning so many hearts. Try such gestures for a few weeks without expectations, and let me know how your experience is.

Keep aside 10 minutes of your time and maybe, ₹50 daily. Look for the needy in new places away from your home or office. Sometimes it can be a biscuit pack, bread, soap, fruits or even a garment which you can just give with a smile. When given gracefully and received, thank God, and when rejected, check your ego and keep trying it. The pleasure of putting a blanket on the homeless during winters is so great that I avoid eye contact. When I see people giving water to the thirsty people, stray animals and plants, it makes me feel so happy and prompts me to do my bit.

An old person holds yoga and spirituality classes for anyone who wants to join — he is like a DJ as at one whistle, so many people stop, chant, smile and stretch themselves.

With family, friends and colleagues, it’s about checking from time to time how they are doing — consumes two minutes on a short call or even better write old-fashioned handwritten notes. Try this on phone or in person for the next few weeks with new people.

A simple phone call enquiring about people’s health makes so much of a difference to many. There will always be more important things that demands more of our attention; yet these not so important activities will be really meaningful in the long run. The happiness antivirus has arrived, been validated and now when practised, will change the world.

