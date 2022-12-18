Shrill notes

December 18, 2022 12:21 am | Updated December 17, 2022 04:25 pm IST

Though noise is generally anathema to us, there are some who get attuned to din and bustle by force of circumstances. Like Shakespeare, they seem to view life with the philosophic resignation as “a tale told by an idiot full of sound and fury”.

If you peep into a printing press, you will wonder how the various workers manage to concentrate on their work despite the noisy machines. People residing in the vicinity of bustling markets, construction sites, railway stations or airports seem to be in harmony with their surroundings. Having lived for several years not very far from the runway area of a busy international airport, a woman who relocated to a remote village after she retired said that occasional passing of an aircraft gave her a warm feeling of “home”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers enjoying a nap, even when packed like sardines amid cacophonous co-passengers, are a familiar sight on buses and trains. A writer blessed with several children, the story goes, was in the habit of writing even as his obstreperous young ones played around him hilariously. On certain occasions he could not produce good stories and those were the days when his children were away on vacation!

In yet another case, an old gentleman came to a doctor with the complaint that for some time past he could not have sound sleep. After a lengthy course of treatment the physician enquired whether he felt better. The reply was “no”. The doctor who could not nail down a diagnosis had a little tete-a-tete with the patient and found that he was a recently retired stationmaster. He advised the elderly gentleman to shift his residence near a railway station!

In most workplaces, let they be an office, bank or railway ticket counter, people get accustomed to work in the midst of colleagues and customers who cannot keep their voices low. All these examples show that most of us naturally adapt and learn to live with noise unconsciously.

What is music for one can be noise for another. There is another set of people who enjoy sounds at levels that can injure the ear. A common form of this behaviour is listening to loud music, either via personal audio systems or at music venues, fitness centres, sports stadia, karaoke lounges and night clubs which have potentially damaging levels of sound. In the city the first thing organisers of public meetings or festivals do is to fix loudspeakers all around the venue and broadcast blaring speeches, film songs or devotional music as if to entertain all within a radius of two kilometres.

It is common knowledge that the major sources of for noise pollution are: automobiles, trains, hoots of snarling horns, aircrafts, machines, loudspeakers, fire crackers and babel of voices on the road, to mention a few. Gadgets like mixies and appliances like television and radio are also a source of disturbance if used at a high volume. Years of research have shown that noise, though an inescapable part of modern life, cannot be brushed aside as a mere nuisance.

There is overwhelming evidence now than ever before that exposure to environmental noise has physical and psychological impact on us. It can give rise to a wide range of health problems from stress to hearing loss. Scientists have therefore come out with a new definition of noise as “unwanted and /or harmful sound” as against the old definition of unwanted sound.

During Covid 19 lock downs, traffic and human activity were mostly suspended causing an indubitable noise reduction both inside and outside the home. Several surveys had concluded that generally people liked that new quieter condition though it was caused by a hazardous event and they also wanted to maintain low outdoor noise levels in the future. There is therefore no gainsaying the fact that there should be noise reduction in our environment for healthy living

Some of the measures suggested for noise reduction are: minimising noise at source, improved building methods, better work place design, installation of noise barriers, lower levels of traffic noise and better planning. Countries worldwide have their own rules and regulations to bring the decibels down. It is a moot point whether we could ever achieve an ideal noise-free environment in a populous country like ours. However, we could keep striving to reduce noise in our day to day activities remembering that “noise makes no good, good makes no noise”.

ramaraon2014@gmail.com