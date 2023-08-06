Shooting tigers

August 06, 2023 12:04 am | Updated August 05, 2023 02:26 pm IST

As the sun rises over the lush green forests and grasslands, a magnificent creature emerges. The powerful presence of it commands attention and the striking orange and black stripes that adorn its majestic body are a testament to its beauty and strength. The tiger is an iconic big cat of the order Carnivora that continues to captivate and challenge the lenses of several wildlife photographers like me, with their regal beauty and mysterious allure.

From the Siberian forests to the Indian subcontinent, these majestic creatures have roamed the planet for thousands of years, embodying strength, power, and resilience. But their existence is now under serious threat due to human activities and habitat loss.

July 29 is celebrated as International Tiger Day every year. It holds a special place in the hearts of photographers around the world — a day on which to celebrate the awe-inspiring nature of these elusive felines and to raise awareness of issues concerning their conservation. As someone who has spent years observing and photographing tigers in their natural habitats, I can vouch for the fact that these animals are not only extraordinary subjects but also vital components of our ecosystem. Photographing tigers is an adventure like no other as it requires immense patience, dedication, and a deep respect for the wild. The pursuit of capturing the perfect image of this animal involves extended hours of waiting, often in harsh weather, and understanding their unique anthropology.

One of the most rewarding moments for a wildlife photographer is witnessing a wild tiger in its natural habitat. Observing a tiger stalk its prey, nurturing its cubs, or basking in the golden sunlight is an experience that leaves an indelible mark on one’s soul. Through our lenses, we strive to tell the stories of these creatures, to create images that evoke emotions, and to inspire others to join the cause of tiger conservation. But being a wildlife photographer focusing on tigers also comes with a great responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the global tiger population facing grave threats, every photograph should speak for itself in advocating tiger conservation. Our images must not only showcase the marvel of these big cats but also shed light on the challenges they endure from habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict.

Poaching menace

Conserving tigers and their habitats involves preserving the species and safeguarding its ecosystems. The primary reason for the decline in tiger populations is poaching driven by the demand for their body parts, which are unfortunately sought after by exponents of traditional medicine systems and the illegal wildlife trade. The destruction and fragmentation of their habitats due to deforestation, urbanisation, and agricultural expansion are also pushing tigers to the brink of extinction. Climate change is also affecting their natural habitats and availability of prey, exacerbating the other challenges they already face. According to the World Wildlife Fund, only a few thousands of wild tigers are left in the world today — a stark contrast to the tens of thousands that were around just a century ago. This alarming decline is a reminder of the urgent need for global conservation efforts to protect these iconic creatures.

The task is not without its challenges, of course. Success in tiger conservation requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders. It involves addressing the root causes of poaching, engaging local communities in conservation practices, and promoting sustainable development practices that take wildlife preservation into account.

Collaborations with conservation organisations, partnerships with local communities, and supporting initiatives such as the “Tx2” goal are essential to securing the future of tigers. Individuals also have a role to play in saving tigers: by raising awareness of the plight of tigers, supporting reputable conservation organisations, and refusing to buy products made of tiger parts and acts of consumption that would contribute to the illegal wildlife trade.

Tigers are apex predators, at the top of the ecological pyramid, playing a crucial role in maintaining the balance of ecosystems. Protecting them will ensure the well-being of countless other species that depend on the same habitats.

On International Tiger Day, we take the opportunity to share our images with the world, using social media platforms and galleries to reach a larger audience. We hope that our photographs will spark curiosity in showcasing the raw beauty and vulnerability of these cats, by encouraging people to support conservation on their dwindling numbers.

As wildlife photographers, we are storytellers and advocates. On this day, we invite people to join us to safeguard the future of tigers by capturing moments that echo the resilience of these big cats and ensure that the future generations can marvel at their grace and power in the wild. Because when we protect tigers, we are safeguarding a piece of our natural heritage — one image at a time.

amalgeorge2001@outlook.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.