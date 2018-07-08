Shoes for a naughty one

When my twin and I were about eight, he needed school shoes. But the kind specified by St. Anthony’s Primary School in Bangalore were not cheap. Amma balanced a few items in the household budget and set out to buy them for Ravi.

It was a time when anything we children read made a deep impression, for there was no TV, visits to cinemas were only a few times a year, and the only escape into a world of imagination and magic lay in the pages of a book. We used to memorise the development of a story, finding fault with any adult who tried to read aloud from our books (“Oh you left out an ‘and he said’… go back to the first page”) and repeat dialogues to each other in a sort of code.

I’m sure we were both tiresome and annoying, but the other members of the family bore it philosophically. Ravi was particularly good at finding the right lines for occasions, even leaping out from behind a door to block a great professor of Sanskrit who responded instantly to “Beware the Ides of March!” with the appropriate words, astonishing everyone. Once he was lying on the floor reading when this same professor prodded him with his walking stick and said, “Out of my way”. And Ravi immediately responded: “Oh I am an old monkey, leave me alone.” Both laughed at the reference to the Mahabharata when Hanuman and Bhima met in the forest.

One of the stories that fascinated us was that of the Pied Piper of Hamelin. How a city was infested with rats, how a piper rid the city of its vermin but is not rewarded properly, and how in revenge he plays a tune so powerfully charming that every single child in the city follows him and disappears forever into a cave. When the inhabitants of the city saw they were powerless to stop this magic they offer the piper all sorts of gifts and bribes, to all of which he says, “what you offer now I will not take.” This was something Ravi used to dash about saying out loud.

To come back to Amma and the shoes she brought home after a walk in the noonday sun.

As she entered the living room, even before she could speak, Ravi, with his back to her and still mentally in Hamelin, said, “What you offer now I will not take.” Mother, shocked and angry, stepped up to the door and flung the shoes into the garden. An even more startled Ravi explained what he had been chanting, and its origin. For years and years thereafter, in our home, Bata’s “Naughty Boy” variety was called ‘whatyouoffer’ shoes.

