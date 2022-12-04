Sharing in the joy

December 04, 2022 01:29 am | Updated November 29, 2022 01:30 am IST

On the eve of Deepavali, we ventured out to meet and greet close friends at their homes. After the rendezvous was over with the family we had dropped in on first, I called the next friend to sound him about our arrival at their place in 15 minutes. I enquired if they were planning to go out. He said that they were home only and we could come. The tone however didn’t exude warmth. Nonetheless, we drove to their place.

Despite our reaching in time on an announced visit, my pressing the door bell did not elicit an immediate response. We stood at the door for one long minute before my friend opened the door and exclaimed, “Oh, you reached”, as if we had arrived much earlier. After being ushered in, I looked for clues that would unravel the mystery behind the tepid reception.

Gauging my discomfiture, my friend immediately divulged that they had been engrossed in watching the nail-biting T-20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. We had pressed the doorbell at the critical juncture when the last ball was being bowled and the fate of the match hung on it. He was ecstatic that India had won the match as our batsman scored the required winning runs from the final ball. As my friend recounted with excitement the thrill of the match, I could visualise that he was in the middle of watching the cliffhanger when I had called him 15 minutes earlier. The misgivings in my mind were fully cleared.

Watching the glee writ large on his face because India had beaten Pakistan, I marvelled at the “vicarious” pleasure which my friend and millions like him get when India wins a game of cricket. The vicarious pleasure, derived from successes of people you feel kinship with, is always free.

The very next day, a historic event brought more cheer to Indians. Rishi Sunak, a practising Hindu of Indian origin, was anointed the Prime Minister of the U.K. Indians are gloating over the irony that stems from the reversal of roles. Britain, which ruled over India for 200 years, is now to be ruled by a Hindu gentleman of Indian descent. Indians just received a double dose of vicarious pleasure during Deepavali.

Indians had also taken pride in the elevation of Kamla Harris as Vice-President of the U.S. Likewise we proudly boast about the Indian origin of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The success of non-resident individuals of Indian profile is filling the hearts of millions of Indians with vicarious pleasure. The elation over the achievements of another individual, howsoever distant, because he or she shares your roots or religion is a subject matter of study by social scientists.

