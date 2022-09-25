Serenity unplugged

Soak in the illumination and pleasantness on full moon nights. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the bygone days, air-conditioners were not so common and were deemed to be an inaccessible luxury for a middle-class family like ours in my childhood. With all-round improvement in standard of living over a period of time, air-conditioners have proliferated and percolated down to the homes we live in, the offices we work at, and the cars we drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The paradigm shift in lifestyle, with all living spaces being air-conditioned, has however had its side effects on me. Insulated against hot conditions, my tongue hardly feels parched and my skin rarely oozes sweat even during the severe heat wave that engulfs my home town in summer season. Body reactions were different in the olden times when my office and home were at the most cooled by desert coolers, and the car I drove was non-AC. Then I would sweat profusely and take showers at least twice a day. Feeling thirsty frequently, I used to gulp plenty of cool water. It is a thing of the past now.

The shutting down of air-conditioners due to power-cut during summer months generally causes huge discomfort. A prolonged power breakdown in our locality one evening during the height of summer season however turned out to be a blessing in disguise after initial inconvenience. It was obviously unbearable without the cooling of air-conditioners. Sultry conditions were hardly mitigated by ceiling fan which whirred on the backup provided by inverter. Fortunately, mother nature brought sudden relief with a brief spell of showers. The drizzle ceased after a while but the interruption in power supply continued.

As cool breeze had begun blowing, I pulled chairs outside on the terrace for the entire family to sit together under the sky. The gusts of wind soothed the bare parts of skin. Deprived of air-conditioning, I felt thirsty and savoured the cool water also. With the evening finally paving way for night, the sky became embellished with bright moon and stars. Fortuitously it was a full moon night. Sprawled under the sky I was mesmerised by the celestial pageant. We even contemplated sleeping under the open sky should the power remain cut off for the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

As we were entrenched in enjoying the surreal mix of luminescent moon and gentle breeze, mosquitoes slowly descended from nowhere to disturb the tranquillity. At this juncture, I fervently prayed for resumption of power supply. As if answering my prayers, the street lights first started shining. It was a reassuring signal that electric supply to the houses will also be restored soon. And after another wait of 15 minutes, home ACs buzzed to life. We could sleep comfortably for the rest of the night.

I haven’t grudged this instance of power cut as I was duly compensated by exposure to serene spectacle of the sky. I have made it a point to soak in the illumination and pleasantness on full moon nights in future irrespective of the status of power supply.

chander59@icloud.com