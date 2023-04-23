Sensory overload

April 23, 2023 01:33 am | Updated April 20, 2023 12:16 am IST

Daydreamer and aloof. That’s how my sixth grade teacher described me during a parent-teacher meeting. Not something my mother wanted to hear. Especially when she was expecting glowing reviews of my performance. But that’s how much I enjoyed my own company.

My inner voice had a palpable presence. Sometimes eavesdropping on blasphemous prayers demanding that our strict Algebra ma’am goes on leave, and other times just overhearing my musings, which included everything from wondering about the yummy snack back home to playtime with the cute kitten under the garden bench. And yes, it came with consequences. I still remember the tiny chalk pieces, which came flying at me from the front, accurately aimed and annoyingly timed, during my reveries.

Today though, I’ve lost touch with my inner voice. I can barely remember how it felt to be alone with my thoughts. The empty space in my head that accommodated these conversations is replaced by a buzz. Financial scandals, celebrity gossip, factoids, rumours, opinions, memes, reels, shorts, the list is endless. I can see my voice, my actual self, slowly fade into oblivion as I voluntarily upload all this information to myself.

Because doing nothing is difficult.

There seems to be an addiction for stimulation. We listen to podcasts, watch documentaries, and read newsletters, deliberately creating a vicious circle of consumption. Time spent on people-gazing and daydreaming is now spent listening to Hot Hits India, interrupted by ‘subscribe to ad-free premium’ commercials. In the kitchen, the chop-chop of vegetables is drowned in a narration of a true-crime novel. On weekends, household chores are accomplished, only against the backdrop of an episode of The Seen and The Unseen or Pod Save the World.

We’re not giving ourselves permission to just be. We’ve fooled ourselves into thinking that doing nothing is a sin — a waste of potential. In the constant pursuit of wisdom, peace, and happiness, we have forgotten to stop and soak in a momentary state of peace and joy. We’ve made it unfair, illegal even, to let the world go by, and spend time with ourselves and our accomplishments — big or small.

Social incentives for extreme productivity

Have you noticed how even when you start off as a spectator, social media tends to draw you in to engage, act, and compete? At first, it’s just a harmless “like” or encouraging comment. Next, it’s the aimless scrolling of update after update of goals and wins. Then comes the glorification of intense non-stop learning and hyper-productivity.

Suddenly one day, we are in an echo chamber of arrival fallacy where everyone is stacking up accomplishments in the hope of ever-lasting happiness, assuming they have finally arrived. Then hits the fear of missing out, and we end up doing the exact same thing we promised ourselves we’ll only bear witness to. You can follow and unfollow a few and think you’re gaming the algorithm but this cycle eventually manifests itself.

What we’re missing out on really is the time taken out to savour these wins. In this age of scrolling, swiping, tapping, and dopamine highs, perhaps, maybe, it’s ok to rest on our laurels, at least for a moment? Relish that ecstatic win before we go on to add our next goal to the to-do list.

Subscribe to yourself first

You’ll be surprised how much you can learn, experience, and feel when you just unplug and go offline, and stop with the information overload.

Because when you sip your coffee tomorrow morning with nothing but yourself for company, your jaws will unclench, your shoulders will relax, and that tension in your neck will slowly slip away. You are your best medicine.

