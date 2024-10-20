Self-care is the best healing

Recently, I happened to watch a movie in which the protagonist, an ambitious young man striving to become an actor, submerges into depression as a result of an accident that incapacitates him from pursuing an acting career. He withdraws himself from social connections, loses interest in daily activities and conceals emotions with silence.

As years roll by, a realisation point is reached that makes him understand that hiding from reality earns nothing, but rather it grabs away everything. He chooses to gradually heal himself by spending time for self-care, connecting with friends and children, and gearing up his activities of interest. Eventually, opportunities started to fall in place that completely rewrote his life.

Well, most of us, like the said character, hold an unhealed version within, pulling us back from achieving our dreams. A series of incidents of pain and pressure compels us to settle down for less, and we mourn at our inability to fly high. Also, the loss of a loved one and unpleasant event causes trauma that shows up every time when stepping out from the comfort zone. With the scars inside, one cannot glow in the outside. Numerous reports support the necessity for inner healing to clear the blockages and limiting beliefs.

To begin with, identify the thoughts or emotions that pauses you from moving forward and take little steps towards the process. Put on a hair mask, dress smartly, talk to a friend, cook a favourite dish, groom yourself and feel free to invest in activities that can soothe your body and mind. To love and care for yourself, is one of the best forms of healing, indeed. Work on building your network, wear a smile and genuinely thank those who assist in your daily work. Follow a two-minute visualisation practice after wake up and pen down a to-do-list for the day.

Try avoiding arguments and quarrels before sleep and prepare a list of at least three things that you feel grateful for. Seek out for therapies or follow guided mediations, according to your need. Remember, consistency is the key. A bad day doesn’t mean a bad end. A lost opportunity is not a result of incompetency. Success is masked with struggles which can be conquered only through concrete belief and hard work. Studies evidenced that positive emotions and beliefs associated with healing facilitate improved health and other accomplishments. No one comes out of the blue to help you reform; only you can pull yourself up. Just like how one trains the body before trekking, healing is the process of training the mind to get through the challenges and structure the foundation towards success. Let us work together on building ourselves from today.

