Seeking silence

January 08, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST

Quite often, we hear about air pollution. Though noise pollution is also toxic, there is hardly any discourse about it. There is no English synonym for noise which conveys the same nuance as the Urdu word shor.

I remember seeing the Hindi movie Shor as an adolescent. The protagonist played by Manoj Kumar is always miffed by noise. He loses his hearing faculty in a factory accident at the same time when his son regains his speech through an operation in a hospital.

Noise is so seeped in the atmosphere that it becomes conspicuous at moments of silence. The whirring sound of an exhaust fan will not register until it is switched off. Commotion has become the default condition in my neighbourhood.

A National Highway, a railway station and an airport are within a radius of 200 m, 2 km, and 5 km, respectively, from my house. A clamorous buzz, created by the screeching of tyres, roaring of engines and honking, emanates ceaselessly from the highway. The clanking of metal wheels on iron rails is distinctly loud when a train arrives at, or departs from, the railway station. Aeroplanes landing or taking off leave a trail of engine roar. We have become so accustomed to this noise that we are hardly distracted by the cacophony.

Hawkers are another nuisance. To draw attention of people, they shout at the top of their voice. Some construction activity or the other is always going on in the neighbourhood. The raucous sound of drilling and cutting of stones just drives one mad. Construction sites generate a lot of decibels for which there seems to be no remedy.

The intermittent whistle of the cooker and the booming reverberations of a mixer-grinder from the home kitchen do not let me concentrate on reading and writing. Surrounded by inexorable noise, I long for an oasis of silence.

chander59@icloud.com