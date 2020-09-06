Seeing through difficult times

It’s a tall order for visually challenged students to shift to online learning

While the COVID-19 lockdown has brought about a paradigm shift in the field of education, a question that should be considered is how do visually challenged students shift to online mode?

A visually challenged person relies vastly on touch. They have books in Braille, and the Braille code converts text into patterns of raised and lowered dots which the readers feel as they run their fingers over them. Do all children have individual learning material in Braille to supplement the lectures provided by the online teacher? In accessing information from the Internet, there is the option of using screen readers on smartphones and laptops, but just a few students can afford these gadgets. For the majority with no access, is there sufficient material in Braille?

Multiple challenges

Consider the setting of local schools exclusive for the visually challenged. The instruction and assessment of the student is essentially on-site. The instructors may or may not be visually challenged. Each class has fewer than 40 or 50 students. Schools in metropolitan cities will have a computer lab where students are taught computer skills and the use of screen readers. Many schools in rural districts, however, have no such lab. Reflect on the plight of these students thrown from this setting into the online milieu. How easy will it be for them to shift to a virtual platform? Will every child have a laptop? While some universities have said that exams will be online, many students cannot even access the websites as they do not comply with Web content accessibility guidelines.

Their caregivers must be suitably instructed in setting up computer systems and troubleshooting. A high degree of family support is needed. Will parents in rural areas with meagre resources be able to provide their children online needs?

A student needs to be determined and dedicated but should not have hindrances on the home front. The specific needs of students with autism spectrum disorders and cognitive disabilities need to be considered. We must also give a thought to the predicament of visually challenged teachers. With the advent of online classes, teachers are now bullied online. Are they trained in using screen readers and taking online lectures?

If online classes last long, it behoves every child with a disability to have a smartphone or computer. Every child and guardian will need to receive instruction and training on how to use screen readers. Having low-cost tools that incorporate “touch” in accessing information will be an added advantage to a visually challenged student.

Visually challenged teachers need to be trained in using screen readers and taking online classes. Universities should have some exclusive measures for youth with disabilities in online classes and taking examinations.

Websites need to comply with Web content accessibility guidelines.

A teacher should pay regular visits to those who have multiple or severe disabilities to motivate them and caregivers. Assistants will need to work alongside visually challenged teachers as they take online lectures to maintain decorum.

While this pandemic has raised these issues, we look forward to a policy on the future learning requirements specific to students and teachers with disabilities.

Should a similar situation arise, the transition to online learning and teaching will be easier if we are prepared.

(Anupama Thomas works in the area of assistive technology; Tiffany Brar, a special educator, and Amutha Packia, who works as a guest lecturer in English, are visually challenged)

