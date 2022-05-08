Seasons of life

Does people and their characters remind one of the weather?

“I will go to you when the weather is warm.” This is the title of a Korean drama I am currently watching. Suddenly, I have started thinking of people in terms of seasons and weather.

Have you come across spring? This is when people are in full bloom and they are exuding such beauty and vitality that they are a joy to behold. We can spend a whole afternoon just gazing at their fresh visage and vivacious smile. The colours of their emotions are displayed with such vividness. The sparkle in their eyes ignites such warmth in our hearts. We wish they would linger for a while before their charms are beyond our horizon.

Then there is summer which comes calling with high temper. When things are laid bare and scorching words fly at us, we want to take shelter under a cool banyan tree. We perspire in the heat of the moment. Our hearts burn with such passion. Perhaps, the gentle spatter of a summer rain can bring some coolness. Maybe, a soft touch where our fingers meet relieves the tensions. As life heats up, we want to flee but endure we must the harshness of summer so that new shades of “I” can emerge.

With every rise, there is a fall. When autumn descends and people wither away, we shed tears. What was once full becomes so lean that it breaks our heart.

There is a sudden hail and life is drained of its serenity. Take shelter, lest these unexpected chunks of cold words smash our hearts. Let us pick up these dirty lumps and hurl them away before they become pools of slush through which we have to wade. Why hold on to something so fleeting?

Some people are like a treasure hidden away in the eye of a storm. We have to dodge many obstacles and fiery gusts of wind before we get to their heart of gold. Let us have the love and patience to see the beautiful soul amid the spurt of fury and destruction. Don’t run away too far but stay safe until the rage abates and they shine in new splendour.

Even in the dead of winter, I see stirrings of life. There will be a new bloom, and spring will again find its way.

So wait for yet a while and I will come to you when the weather is warm

