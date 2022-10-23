Screen stereotypes

Films must do more to break misconceptions. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/IStockPhoto

Indian cinema has existed for over 100 years. However, certain preconceptions never change. The same outdated stereotypes about some communities still exist. I’ll start with the Sikhs, who have been represented in Indian movies as noisy, inebriated, violent, and foodies. Are all Sikhs the same then? No, that’s not true. But all four traits are seen in any Sikh you see in an Indian film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stereotype of Muslims as terrorists is another pervasive prejudice. This is the most common and regular component of Indian movies. Any criminal, terrorist, or unpleasant person is shown as Muslim. As a result, it is a common misconception that Muslims are violent and fanatics.

The issue of gender discrimination has long existed. The same applies in Indian film. There are movies that do, however, challenge stereotypes. But there remains discrimination against women in Indian cinema as a whole. In every movie you see, a girl's room is always decorated in pink. A girl's preferred toys would be dolls. Guns and automobiles are used to entertain boys. The hero must step in and rescue the heroine when she is abducted by an adversary. And most of the movies are dominated by men, with the heroine often playing a supporting part and the hero taking centre stage.

Linguistic prejudice is ubiquitous in society. This is also true of Indian films. A Bihari person would have the distinguishing Bihari accent when speaking any language. He would lack the ability to speak English well. He will be perplexed by variations in s, z and j.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stereotyping is an issue because it breeds prejudice against certain groups of people, violence against women, communal hatred, disinformation, and other negative outcomes. Misunderstanding concerning both individuals and groups result from it. Because of the teasing and objectification of women by male characters, women are increasingly seen as sex objects and commodities.

The important thing to remember is how much Indians are impacted by movies. Be it in terms of conduct, perception, or what we refer to as "dialoguebaazi". Each week, thousands of people utilise movie theatres as a diversion from their problems. The producers now have a duty to use common sense.

guptarushil6@gmail.com