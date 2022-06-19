Sales pitch

Both progressive and regressive ideas serve as a marketing gimmick

Although digital watches are breaking the tradition, it is not just about watches. Razor companies deployed marketing tools to nudge shaving trends among women, in the early 20th century, thus giving a fillip to the market-driven beauty standards. Many women have raised the issue of 'Pink Tax', which is the extra charge that females pay for the same products that are used by males, differing negligibly. A few days ago, I was searching for a wristwatch to gift to a male relative. But the watch I selected turned out to be one for women. This made me think about the gender segregation involved in marketing. The main utility of a watch is to know the time. I don't know why the designs are different across genders when time remains the same. Probably, integrating the product with the identity of a person enhances "conspicuous consumption".

Though digital watches are breaking the tradition, it is not just about timepieces. Razor companies deployed marketing tools to nudge shaving trends among women in the early 20th century, thus giving a fillip to market-driven beauty standards. Many women have raised the issue of “pink tax”, the extra charge they pay for the products targeted at them but used by men too.

No distinction

Sometimes, the opposite of gender segregation is used as a marketing strategy as well. During the first wave of the feminist movement, when women across the world were struggling to fight patriarchy, capitalists found an opportunity to augment their profits. Though women demanded equality as citizens, capitalists saw within them an opportunity as consumers. Cigarette sellers hired Edward Bernays to help them expand their market since smoking was considered a “manly” thing. Bernays exploited the egalitarian aspirations of women by labelling cigarettes as “torches of freedom”. This increased cigarette consumption among women, which is bad for everybody’s health, increased the profits of the companies.

Of course, it led to a sort of equality in smoking though. It created an untapped market for the capitalists with women as consumers. These tactics continue.

Even the environmentalists of today are not untouched by the capitalist propaganda. A thriving market of “greenwashing” products branded as “eco-friendly” has been established worldwide. Many environmentalists foster and promote such products, which again have a huge ecological footprint during the manufacture and scrappage. In this way, the “environmentalism of the rich” has been utilised by capitalism in sustaining the inequities across the planet.

Standalone activism cannot solve the environmental problems; it needs to see the nuances and address the issues in totality. That is why the Sustainable Development Goals are not just about the environment alone.

Capitalism requires being flexible with ideas. But most of the ideologies opposing capitalism are relatively rigid, which is their biggest inherent flaw. The success of capitalism lies in the fact that it possesses the capability of subsuming its rival ideologies within its fold. Interestingly, often the advocates of rival ideologies are not even aware of it, due to the latent hegemony.

For the capitalists, it does not matter what ideology one follows, so far as one remains a good consumer.

The job of the capitalists is only to boost consumerism in any way possible.

The opportunity to tap such consumers is often provided by the blind followers of the rival ideologies. If one says that labour exploitation exists, capitalism comes out with innovative methods of human resource management.

If one says that the cosmetic industry is racist or sexist, capitalists come out with some novel products which are deemed to be “more egalitarian” and “more representative”. In fact, the rival ideologies have consistently provided new markets and avenues to the capitalists. The ability of capitalism to capitalise on its opposition has so far proved very well for its sustenance.

