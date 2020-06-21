Sage advice in a world struck by pandemic

Closeup on medical mask and hand disinfectant on the table in temporary home office during the coronavirus epidemic in the living room in sunny day.

21 June 2020 00:14 IST

That change is inevitable is a given. Still I doubt any of us have envisaged such a change: lockdowns that brought life to a grinding halt.

Though the globe had seen millions of deaths in wars, pandemics and natural disasters, the attitudes of superpowers have hardly changed. Even after large-scale casualties caused by COVID-19, war of words and accusations between China and the U.S. continues as if this planet and life have been granted to them forever.

It’s high time humankind responded positively, changed their attitudes and lifestyles, stopped exploiting nature and initiated steps to mend all the wrongdoings so that our future generations can live on this planet joyfully.

At this crucial juncture, it is appropriate to recall the poem Yaathum Oore, Yaavarum Kelir from the Tamil classic Puranaanooru written by Kaniyan Poonkunranaar some 2,000 years ago:

Every village is my village and every person is from my kin.

Like a lot of things in life, bad and good cannot be attributed to others … they come from within us. Likewise, agony and relief of agony come without any external triggers … but from within us.

Death is not unheard-of or new (since death is certain and it happens only once, don’t keep panicking and dying for trivial things in life).

It is unnecessary to rejoice that life is sweet or complain that life is bitter.

Like rafts drifting along in the rapids of a great river, dashing over the rocks after a downpour, our lives, no matter how dear, follows its own course. We know this from the vision of wise seers who can see. So, we are neither awestruck by the great nor do we belittle the ‘not so great’ (respect and treat everybody, especially the underprivileged, equally. In other words don’t be star-stuck while looking at a celebrity and don’t feel superior to a commoner on the street because you perceive yourself as better). Everything is equal in this world — all people, all emotions, all events … if you learn this important lesson, everything becomes simpler. You eliminate most vices that are ruining the world today — bias (based on almost anything, let it be race, religion, gender or region), greed, envy …

