Safety on roads

January 07, 2024 05:10 am | Updated 05:10 am IST

It might have been around 1965. One afternoon, returning from the market in Aligarh in my father’s jeep, we stopped at a red signal. One car, driven at a very high speed, coming from right to left, jumped the signal. He hit a cyclist, and another man crossing the road on the left side, and possibly a few others as well. I can still remember those who had fallen. But the driver did not stop.

This left such an impression on my tender six-year-old mind that I fear crossing even a traffic signal which is green for me, unless I have fully ascertained that no vehicle is moving in any other direction.

Over the years, as I have roamed the globe quite extensively, I have noticed an inherent disregard for traffic rules in the Indian subcontinent, where everyone on the road assumes that only they he or she has the right of way. People in other parts of the world are not so callous.

One time we were travelling back from a project site to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, a drive of more than 500 kilometres. I must have dozed off and woke up with a start when I heard a loud thud. Our vehicle had hit an old man at some speed. As per the sequence narrated to me by colleagues travelling with me, the old man was at fault.

My Indian mind was scared, and as the road was deserted, I am ashamed to recall that I, and probably a few of those sitting in the rear, implored the driver to rush from the spot. Reluctantly he tried to move, when out of nowhere the nearby villagers rushed in. Local policemen took us to the village police station for our own safety. We requested to be permitted to leave as we had to catch a flight.

The policemen eventually decided to let us go, but with the stipulation that one of them would accompany us to Addis Ababa; the driver would then have to return to the village next morning with the policeman for the law to take its course.

The driver was persistent that he should be arrested as he had committed an accident.

Another time, I travelled to Switzerland. One early morning we were picked up by our host around six. On a deserted junction, our host-cum-driver stopped at a red traffic signal, though no vehicles were visible in any direction. We stood there till the light turned green.

I have seen vehicles waiting patiently on the crowded Sukhomvit in Bangkok, and even in other cities elsewhere, if even a single pedestrian has stepped on to the zebra line to cross the road. No driver would honk impatiently instigating the driver in the front to run over the hapless pedestrian.

To me, these instances across the globe have been revealing, as I continue to see law being broken with impunity by even the very powerful on our roads.

