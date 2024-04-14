Running out of data

April 14, 2024 03:10 am | Updated 03:10 am IST

It is not easy to assess the exact amount of Internet data required for our daily usage, even if we have been subscribers to a network provider of our choice for long. Choosing the right data pack can be tough.

There is a section that subscribes to a plan that is more than enough for their daily use. There is another section that overestimates the need and they never run out of data, even if they binge-watch videos the whole day.

A large group of consumers, who are cost-conscious, get a pack of 1 GB per day. We often fall short on most days and we curse our choice of subscription.

We may have a peculiar craving on certain days to watch the news on our favourite channels that drains most of the data. To make matters worse, we watch our favourite video songs that make the data availability dip to a few MBs. Then it becomes time for a top-up. As luck would have it, all frantic efforts to open the app to recharge are futile.

Not able to accept that the data is going to run out any time, we attempt to reach out to a friend for the recharge but the request falls on deaf ears.

We curse our luck and go to sleep. The next morning we find that data has been renewed for the day. For most users, data has become a kind of elixir that gives a shot in the arm. But it always falls short of expectations, when least expected!

