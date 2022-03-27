Roses from the battlefield

Many medical inventions have come out of gory wars

War is in the air. Russia descended on Ukraine with arms, artillery, bombs, grenades and missiles. If Serbia and Poland were the igniting pads of the two World Wars, it remains to be seen if Ukraine will be the launch pad of yet another one. Unlike the bygone World Wars, which most of us living now would have read only in history books, within hours of Russia bombarding Ukraine, the living rooms and board rooms across the globe were saturated with vivid visuals of the war.

There were visuals of paratroopers descending, like stars from the sky, and fire and smoke billowing out of giant cloud bursts. Dazzling fireworks of shooting missiles light up the dark Ukraine sky which would pale any celebrations in comparison. There are disturbing scenes of heaps of corpses of soldiers, and civilians cramming into makeshift bunkers in metro stations and tunnels. Does any provocation really warrant this level of aggression? I have no inclination or intention to argue against or in favour, as I am too naive to analyse war politics, except that I could not help but ruminate what war means to a physician like me.

War does spell doom, despair, death and bloodshed. But it has on its other side a productive face, ironically one which has helped healers and humanity work better during peace time. Numerous medical inventions and life-saving procedures are favourable offshoots of many wars that humanity has faced over centuries.

As a cliché goes, necessity is the mother of invention, and sadly, battlefields have repeatedly been the mother’s lap of necessity, incredibly challenging the doctors and nurses attending to injured soldiers. It has given birth to innovations which has continued to save several lives off the battlefield too. A few such medical innovations, some of the best and the most useful, have made a lasting impact on the lives of not only soldiers but also civilians.

Wars are bloody, whether one likes it or not. Most soldiers die of blood loss rather than any other cause on a battlefield. Tying the blood vessel, ligatures and tourniquets and even cautery (burning the wound to seal a bleeding blood vessel) have their origin in war fields and medical camps as early as the 16th century Italian Wars.

Magic shot

Penicillin would have otherwise passed into silent oblivion as just another mould or fungus, but for Alexander Fleming’s serendipitous discovery. It was during the Second World War that this discovery was put into use with large-scale manufacturing of penicillin which saved the lives of many soldiers.

Today, plastic reconstructive facial surgeries help people with cosmetic concerns — either due to birth defects such as cleft lip or acquired disfigurement due to burns, trauma and acid attacks — to regain their confidence. It was Carton Burgan, a serving officer, and a New York surgeon Gurdon Buck, who first introduced reconstructive surgery on disfigured faces of soldiers in battle injuries.

Prosthetic limbs are an advanced extension of these inventions which have made mobility a reality for amputees.

Ambulances that blow their sharp sirens away to make fast way was an invention of Jonathan Letterman, an Army doctor who first designed the crude emergency transport vehicle to transport his wounded soldiers in the Civil War.

His idea now criss-cross the roads across the world in their new avatars of BLS (basic life support ) and ALS (advanced life support) vehicles, and there are more.

The First World War passed into history, but the “Thomas Splint” used to stabilise soldiers with broken thigh bones is still a very widely used and practical appliance.

Oral rehydration solution (ORS), a life-saving elixir, was a discovery during the 1971 Bangladesh Civil War, when during an epidemic of cholera among millions of refugees, intravenous fluids ran out of stock. A brilliant young doctor, Dilip Mahalanabis, instructed to distribute ORS prepared from individual ingredients.

The mortality dropped to 3.6% among those given ORS compared with 30% in those given intravenous fluids. The rest is history. These are only a few notable innovations that fell out of gory battlefields. The lives lost and the agony in any war by no measure justify these innovations, but nevertheless, due credit has to be given to these wartime roses.

