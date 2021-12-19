Roman holiday

This at last was the legendary Trevi Fountain. But on first sight, it did not look as romantic as in the movies!

As the world is emerging out of the shadow of the pandemic, the news of G20 leaders, including our Prime Minister, meeting in Rome last October came as a silver lining. But what specially caught my attention was the group photograph of these leaders, widely published in all newspapers, tossing their coins in the iconic Trevi Fountain in Rome.

According to the legendary belief, if one throws a coin round one’s shoulder in the Trevi Fountain, anything one wishes would be granted. This reminded me of the blockbuster romantic movie of the 1950s Three Coins in the Fountain, in which three young American women go round Italy seeking their soul mates. While visiting Rome, they throw coins in the Trevi Fountain, each one praying for her wish to come true. The haunting theme song of the film, sung by Frank Sinatra, Three coins in the fountain, each one seeking happiness, became a classic.

But more than the movie, I was also reminded of my own first visit to Rome way back in the 1980s when I was deputed to attend a UN Conference in Geneva. Since there were no direct flights from Delhi to Geneva, I was booked by a fight via Rome, with a six-hour transit time between the connecting flights. Although it was a rather arduous break, I welcomed it as it would give me an opportunity of getting a glimpse of this great historic city.

The flight from Delhi landed at the Leonardo de Vinci airport in Rome early in the morning. Since my onward flight to Geneva was at 4 p.m., I freshened up at the transit lounge and booked a half-day city tour of Rome at the tourist counter. I had barely enough time to gobble a quick breakfast of croissant and coffee before boarding the bus.

There were about 30 tourists of different nationalities on the bus, led by a flamboyant young guide who gave a running commentary of the important city landmarks in his loud, accented English and dramatic gesticulations. For more than two hours, the bus took us round world-famous historical monuments such as the Colosseum, Forum and Pantheon. At each place, we had to get down and walk around a lot which became rather tiring.

It was well after noon when our guide announced with a flourish: "And now ladies and gentlemen, you will see the most popular and romantic monument of Rome, Fontana di Trevi. But we have only 30 minutes’ halt here. So please hurry up and don’t forget to throw your coin in the fountain to make your wish come true!"

Following the other tourists, we walked through a narrow cobbled street and emerged at an open square, at the centre of which there was a large semi-circular basin full of sparkling water, cascading through rock formations, adorned by various sculptures. The water flowed out of a magnificent marble mansion dominated by a majestic statue of Oceanus, pulled by a chariot of two seahorses. This at last was the legendary Trevi Fountain of our youthful dreams. But somehow, on first sight, it did not look as romantic as in the movies!

The whole area around the fountain was full of a motley crowd of people, jostling with each other to get photographed and throw their coins into the sparkling waters. Not to be left behind, I took out my wallet and searched for a coin. But all I could find were a few currency notes of Italian liras that I had exchanged at the airport, but not a single coin!

Almost in panic, I looked around at the several curio shops and restaurants which could perhaps help me to get some coins. But just then I heard the booming voice of the tour guide, urgently calling everybody back to the bus. This was the last stop of our tour and I had to return to the airport in time to catch my flight to Geneva. Thus, with a heavy heart, I had to bid farewell to the Trevi Fountain, without offering any coin or making any wish. As a result of which I have never been able to visit Rome again.

So, if you happen to go to Rome, don’t forget to carry your coins for the Trevi Fountain.

