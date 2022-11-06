River days

A river triggers a flow of memories. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Forgetting a river is not easy. More so, when you have already walked for years together on its sand and drank its water. You might have already developed a feeling that the river had silently branched out into you, unseen to the human eye. It may appear a bit poetic bluff, but you know it is true, since you only can feel its gentle flow in you.

In Telugu, we have an old saying that one should ensure the existence of all the four essentials — a doctor, a man who lends money, a river and a pundit — before deciding to settle in a particular village.

I first started my life in a village when I was three years old. I remember a short scene in which I see me walking beside my father, a schoolteacher. We arrived in the village only on that day. We lived nearly 10 years there, and I had no idea of the four essentials at that time.

It was in another village that I had the opportunity of experiencing the beauty of a flowing river. My father was transferred to the school in that village. I was in my early teens then. The entire village depended on that river for drinking water, and it was a flow of men and women all day long. I still cherish the memory of carrying water pots home on a bamboo piece balanced across the shoulder. The water tasted like nectar.

In the evenings, the bank on the other side of the river would transform into a beautiful beach. People of all ages would collect there, relax until the fall of darkness and leave. The river and its surroundings appeared heavenly on full moon. I spent many such nights along with two of my friends of those days, just lying on my back and dreamily looking into the sky above. The river, the sceneries of its evening beach and the night atmosphere continued to have a firm grip on my memory even after I left the place in the 1970s.

I have no third village in my life. A few years ago, I visited this second village with a hope to relive a few moments in the vicinity of the river. After reaching there, what I saw baffled me. There was no flowing river. Instead, it was only the bed of the river with no traces of flowing water. The river bed even appeared like a bumpy road. Casuarina plantations that bordered the other side of the river disappeared altogether and the earth was filled with thickly grown thorny bushes here and there. The village had a big water tank built for supply of water direct to homes through pipelines. There was no beauty in the river scene.

I returned disappointed, taking some consolation from the thoughts that followed. Things need to move forward with time. A beauty of the past may not hold the same meaning when compared to the beauty in the comfort of the present. The past beauty has a luxury in the form of human memory, while the present has only pain in the absence of comfort. People, therefore, readily prefer the comfort of the present, since they can revisit the beauties of the past in their own memories anytime they need.

