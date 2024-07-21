Rising consumerism

The incessant bombardment of celebrity-endorsed advertisements, zero-interest EMIs and “easy loans” are all culpable for the negative turn our collective spending habits have taken. Or at least, on the surface, it feels that way. But, I have often wondered if it’s like “the chicken or the egg” situation. That is, if the aggressive advertisements came later, only as a way of capitalising on our changing attitudes towards money.

A New York University professor, Erica Robles-Anderson, was quoted as telling Atlas Obscura that “Apple is obviously a cult,” referencing the hype around the iPhone 15. That is indeed unbelievable. So much so, that even unearning students seem to be convinced that buying expensive Apple products on credit is a decent financial decision. Further, credit card spending in India reached a record high of 1.48 trillion rupees or $17.8 billion last August, show RBI figures. This points to a decrease in our savings and an increase in the risk of default. In the current scenario, it then becomes important to investigate the attitudes and prevailing knowledge about credit, especially in the younger generation. So, I asked 10 individuals in the 16-to-25 age group to give us an insight into their spending patterns.

Upon enquiring about their views on owning a credit card, Yashika notes that debt can quickly become unmanageable if you tend to lose sight of it. However, despite most interviewees holding similar views, 60% of them admitted to owning a credit card. Almost all out of this number, also agreed that they have used a credit card in the past six months, mostly for online purchases.

Another question arising from the chosen age group is that of repayment of the borrowed amount. In the case of the chosen sample, the younger half, composed of students, is entirely dependent on their parents or close family for this purpose. The other half, however, was divided between those repaying it themselves and those whose families helped out.

Agam points out that the interest-free period is an advantage of credit cards, which lets you borrow without interest. And indeed credit, if used judiciously, can be a big aid in reaching your financial goals. Additionally, Dev notes, “It is a good way to boost credit score for the future.” However, a financial daily reported a trend of indebted households borrowing even more in preparation for the approaching festive season. With the astronomical use of credit for purchases, could a sea of potential defaults be under way?

Possibly. Especially with the rise of “easy loans” or “unsecured loans”, that is, loans requiring no collateral. Further, the record low interest rates offered by banks could be to blame for increased borrowing. Aanya also talks about the “zero interest EMIs“, which makes purchasing electronics seem more enticing.

In an interview with a daily, Raj Khosla, founder and MD, MyMoneyMantra.com, notes: “The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a circular in 2013, clarifying that zero percent interest or no-cost EMI is non-existent, i.e. in no-cost EMI schemes, the interest amount is bundled in the product’s price.” What this translates to is forgoing a discount that you would have otherwise received, instead of paying a direct interest. Essentially, one of the most basic economic principles is there is no free lunch.

Some interviewees also felt that their growing earnings or income, rather than the advertisements for loans and EMIs, have enabled them to increase spending. This might also be true on a macro level where the growing disposable incomes of people seem to be rising.

India’s private consumption has been on an upward trajectory in the recent past, excluding the setbacks during the pandemic period, according to a daily. It states that our spending now reflects ‘an increasing tendency to spend in categories that are driven by prosperity’. Between our willingness to spend on non-essentials and acceptance towards using credit for luxuries such as travel, India has moved from a saving to a spending economy, reports a paper.

You might think it all sounds good. And indeed it does, up to a certain point. The concern, however, arises from a simple logic: savings are needed in an economy to boost growth. If all “extra money” is immediately spent on consumption, then there would be none left for investment needed for the sake of development. While quite possibly, the rampant use of credit and the marketing might just be a snake biting its tail, it is the associated consumerism, or rather the excess of it, that poses a threat.

In one of the first macroeconomics lectures I attended, my teacher talked about the spending habits of today’s generation. She seemed almost proud, as she commented how we might be smarter for knowing how to spend our salaries, instead of locking it away. For raising consumption, essentially, supporting other businesses to grow. However, today, as spending hits unprecedented highs, maybe what we need is to find a middle ground, accommodating both the frugality advocated by the previous generation and the extravagance that our generation is chasing.

