Reunite, rejuvenate and recreate

Happiness just doubles when you meet your old classmates

There is a general opinion that reunions are highly overrated but you’ll not know the truth unless you attend one.

I recently attended my high school 30th year reunion and this was the first reunion event after we left school. I was hugely excited to attend this one, just to enjoy the feeling of being reunited with my batch mates, many of whom I haven’t met in 30 years. Wouldn’t it be good to see how your batch mates have shaped up, literally, in 30 years and enjoy the fact that you’re not alone? Also, I wanted to meet and thank my teachers for laying my foundation but with a hope that no one would point out my mistakes or quote any forgettable incident 30 years later.

Cut to 3 decades earlier. The year when Windows 3.1 was launched!

As far as I can remember, we were all very excited to leave school not because we had a regretful time in school but we were looking forward to the future. We were focussed on getting into college and chasing our dreams though I don’t remember having one. I always felt privileged to study in my school even as I passed out pretty much an average kid. We had lots of respect for every teacher who had taught us from kindergarten to high school. There might have been a grudge on a few who might have pulled us in class for unruly behaviour or poor performance in tests. There might have been an exceptional love for a few who might have given us additional care and attention. Either way, I felt there was always an arm’s length distance between teachers and students and much farther for some.

I did have fond memories of school and, in all gratitude, a lovely bond with the teachers but I didn’t get sentimental or emotional leaving school.

Back to the present.

The mathematical equation has changed after adding 30 years to our lives. Physical appearances have definitely changed. Chemistry between the students and teachers had been in hibernation for a long time. Historical incidents are now older by 30 years. There are new comers in everyone’s biological relationships. Language has acronymically changed over the years. We just watch sports these days. Our careers have taken us to different geographies. Globalization has changed economics. Moreover, we are in the 3rd decade of 21st century.

I met many of my batch mates at the event and I was not disappointed. Everyone had shaped up pretty well. While reminiscing about the good old times, I realized that it is only age and appearance which have changed over the years. We were pretty much the same at heart.

All the teachers, who had turned up for the event, were equally excited. As I started talking to my teachers, I realized there was no arm’s length distance. At least not anymore. I couldn’t figure out if I had virtually and sub-consciously created that distance around me back in high school or is it my age that has brought about the maturity to break that barrier. I do know the fact that the relationship between teacher and student is much more. I was completely floored by their love which was only akin to that of a mother’s to her son or a daughter. It was an overwhelmingly humble moment. It was only natural to equally reciprocate with gratitude.

Times with great people & a special place

are the memories we often retrace.

Reunion rejuvenates,

and virtually, recreates,

the magic in its true beauty & grace

It took 30 years and a reunion to act as a catalyst to transform my lovely bond to emotions and sentiments. None of my teachers remembered me, forget about quoting my forgettable incidents. In all honesty, I would not have been disappointed or rather would have felt extremely happy had they remembered and quoted even one incident. In any case, I was extremely happy at the end of the day as I got their blessings. I did mention the following wholeheartedly to my teachers before leaving. Our batch was just a chapter in their books but they will always remain epics in our lives and we have many more miles left in our journey but they will be part of every milestone we cross.

I was happy that I got reconnected with my batch mates and teachers. Happiness just doubles when you know that you were part of the team which organized the memorable event for all.

