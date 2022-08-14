Remembering Frost

Poetry can offer kinship even when its readers are miles apart. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It was on a sunny, sultry afternoon decades ago, that I had my first acquaintance with Robert Frost…...

It was summer vacation and we were on a visit to our paternal grandmother’s house. After lunch everyone else was taking a siesta. As there was nothing else to do I decided to pay a visit to the attic. There may be some old books there and I was planning to make a small library at home. I had already borrowed a small shelf from Grand ma and neatly arranged my Enid Blytons, Indrajal comics and some old magazines on it. Also acquired some abridged versions of Dickens ,Shakespeare, Cronin etc, which my senior cousins studied as their English text books .So a treasure hunt in those cob-webbed terrains of my ancestral house might result in some booty.

My search was fruitful. There was a pile of books in a corner covered in dust .Old texts, magazines and some hard bound books .Stories by Maxim Gorky,….well ,I have heard about him…… then Chekhov …. may be good …,and then a small volume of poetry with red tinted edges ---A Pocket book of Robert Frost’s poems ….for a nine year old it was an unfamiliar name . I must have dropped it back into the pile had it not been for the pictures---that book was so beautifully illustrated .Though the poems didn’t make any sense to me at that age, the pictures captured my imagination-tree lined avenues ,old chapels and houses , birds ,brooks and boulders.( That 1946 edition was edited with commentaries by Louis Undermeyer and illustrated by john O’Hara Cosgrave ). I picked that book also and made my way back.

Back at home I noticed that the fly leaf of poems contained my father’s name and his college hostel address .Under that his three nephews had written their names and made their stamp of possession . I also promptly wrote my name under theirs, placed it on the library shelf and simply forgot about it.

It was years later that I remembered the book .We were doing “Stopping by woods on a snowy evening “ in class and our teacher asked us to do a study on Frost .By then I had acquired a penchant for poetry. So I happily agreed to collect the necessary material. On a Saturday afternoon,I hunted up that small volume from a top shelf and began to read –and got hooked for life !

From that day, a dose of Frost was my remedy for all weathers .I would read and re-read and will just realize that “I had (only) a lover’s quarrel with the world(“the lesson for today”).

Or it would pep me up just like

“The way a crow

Shook down on me

The dust of snow

From a hemlock tree

Has given my heart

A change of mood

And saved some part

Of a day I had rued. “(Dust Of Snow)

On a contemplative mood it will make me wonder “was something brushed across my mind/that no one on earth will ever find “

Like all good things, that short romance also ended. Leaving behind books and poetry , stepping into the harsh reality of the day -to -day life , balancing home and a profession were facts and figures and mathematical precision counted rather than poetical leanings ,my love for Frost got shelved once again.

* * *

Some years back my brother who lives in Connecticut , rang me up to tell that he was coming for the holidays and had got a surprise gift for me. No amount of cajoling would extract the actual details of this mysterious gift. As he usually brought some fancy items or chocolates ,I did not fret about it much.

On his arrival it was the usual excitement about meeting after a long time , sharing news ,usual leg pulling about how your looks changed (for the worse , of course) and amma trying to feed him all his favourite dishes in a single go ,( as if he was starving there), the mystery gift was forgotten for the time being . Any way after the lunch, when everyone assembled in the drawing room for chitchat he mysteriously produced a parcel for me .

It is a gift to you from Judith –he announced dramatically!

Now Judith was the eighty plus old lady who lived alone in the apartment next to his, and as they were on very friendly terms we were familiar with that name - she was a chatty ,chirpy and pleasant American lady , she loved Indian food ,her daughter visited her only rarely etc,etc . But we had never met .

I opened the parcel wondering what it was all about. It contained a book and two photos.- A beautiful hard - bound edition of Robert Frost’s poems .The photographs were very old – one of a young Frost and and that of a much older image of him at a family gathering –both autographed by the poet himself! Seeing the mystified look on my face my brother explained –“last week when I was visiting her, I saw this book ,and casually mentioned that Frost was your favourite author. Then she told me that Frost happened to be one of her father’s good friends and she was also an ardent fan of Frost .On the eve of my departure she came to my place ,and handed me this parcel .” give it to your sister ,I don’t know her ,but I know she will love it .And I would like to hand over them to someone who values them, before I die .”

I was deeply touched by the noble gesture by an unknown kindred soul . I wanted to send her an e-mail, But my brother didn’t have her mail –I D.

“O K , I will send you her mail I D once I got back “,he assured ,”and would tell her that you were delighted to have her gift”. My brother went back after his short holiday and the matter of contacting Judith slowly slipped from my mind. It was some months later that I suddenly remembered that I had not as yet thanked her properly. So the next time my brother called, I reminded him to collect Judith’s E- mail ID. He was silent for some time, then slowly said that Judith had collapsed in her home last week and she was in hospital at that moment. “ She would not be coming back , chechi ,she is totally paralyzed,even if she got better she would be shifted to an old age home.”

Judith was moved to an assisted care home from the hospital and left for her heavenly abode some time after. My unwritten thank you note still haunts me with regret. But every time I take that volume in hand , or wipe the dust from those old photos I still feel that invisible thread of bonding that connects an old American , a middle aged Indian and a famous poet who are practically strangers to each other but shares a legacy of invisible kinship even when separated by life and afterlife.

