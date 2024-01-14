GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Remains from the past
Premium

Children in the 1970s collected empty matchboxes,cigarette packs lying on roads, pictures cut out from newspapers of favourite actors and sportspersons, bottle caps...

January 14, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST

Prasanna Harihar
Empty matchboxes held the fancy of young collectors in the past.

Empty matchboxes held the fancy of young collectors in the past. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Time flies and before we know we hit the mid-point as we steadily progress towards the ‘much-adorned’ senior-citizen status in our lives. But then aren’t we fortunate that we have the ability to travel back in time into our memories to retrieve information that we have stored so diligently from childhood days?

Yes, in a jiffy, we remember our school days and cherish them once again, even as we are ensconced in today’s modern settings.

During our younger days in the 1970s, we collected empty matchboxes and cigarette packs lying on roads, pictures cut out from newspapers of our favourite actors and sportspersons, bottle caps, silver foils used to wrap chocolates, stickers in all shapes and forms, articles of interest that appeared in newspapers and magazines, and even handwritten letters in the form of postcards and inland letters which we received from family and friends.

Old shoeboxes invariably served as containers for our memorabilia; there was literally nothing that was so easily discarded as garbage!

We found ingenious ways to carry these boxes into school bypassing many guidelines! We felt triumphant when we did not get caught by school authorities and could share our happiness with friends. Trading these with friends and like-minded acquaintances was indeed a favourite pastime.

My collection of stickers I had meticulously organised as stories and stuck them on my pencil box and geometry box.

My sticker collection was envied by my friends.

One day, my younger brother and cousins grudgingly destroyed them all during my short absence in the very precincts of my home. Even to this day, we laugh it off.

p_harihar@hotmail.com

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.