Reluctant heroes

They have no facade in their attire, countenance, gestures or words and come out just as they are and genuine

I have often wondered about ‘true greatness’ in people. No, not the ‘greatness’ that makes one famous, popular, a hero, a leader and so on! Such greatness is not necessarily a reflection of one’s true self and may have an agenda.

Haven’t you come across random persons who seem to exude goodness and instinctively give you the feeling that they are very different and stay a level above the rest of us? Almost saintly? And such persons are often so ordinary and do not command any of the attributes that define greatness or make them stand apart. Since they don’t stand apart, you will not notice them unless you want to!

I was idly thinking about such persons that I have had the privilege to associate with in my life, those who I truly admired, not for any great act of valour, sacrifice, charity or anything else that society glorifies, but just little spontaneous acts of love and care that set them apart. When I made a shortlist of such persons (there were hardly half a dozen of them in my life), I found that all of them were simple, ordinary folk, most of them had no claim to status, money, power, intelligence, education, knowledge, social skills, leadership qualities and so on. I was absolutely sure that I scored high above them in each of these attributes… but I know I cannot match up to them!

But then why did I consider them far superior than me? What is it they had that I didn’t?

These people, I felt, had absolutely no facade — not in their attire, countenance, gestures, words or for that matter anything that defines an individual and always came out just as they were and completely genuine, not a bit cultivated! Not even a tiny fraction of their visage was ‘made up’! With them I felt sure that their thoughts, words and actions were totally aligned without the slightest deviation! Not all of them were even ‘successful’ going by our worldly yardstick! They were ignorant of the art of self-promotion and creating the ‘right’ impression. Well, they never felt the need because they were least bothered by what others thought of them and never tried to be anything more than what they were! This was exactly what created a great impression on me!

Then I consciously tried to identify those traits which made them so special, so much at peace with themselves and the world around, so different from the others I knew.

They always travel light, without the weight of ego, never have superior airs about them, have a genuine concern and a loving word or smile for everyone!

They never aim to be the centre of attention nor get carried away by praise or recognition!

They do not go about looking for approval from others in whatever they do and they never compete with others in anything!

They are never forceful in conversation for they never feel the need to prove the other wrong and they never seem to be intimidated by ideas and views in total variance with their own!

They do not aim to do ‘great things’ in life but very simple acts of kindness and compassion to lives around them that require no big effort but only a bit of heart!

They are never too excited about their triumphs nor too upset with their tribulations!

And more than anything else they are never judgmental!

In short to me such people seem to stay above others without being burdened by worldly pursuits, but neither isolating themselves in the slightest! They come like a breath of fresh air in a world of make-believe!

I don’t know whether I can get there but will keep trying!

