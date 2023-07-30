Relationships in the world of AI

July 30, 2023 01:39 am | Updated July 28, 2023 01:40 am IST

Most people fantasise about having someone in their life who understands them without speaking even a word. Someone who gives unconditional love, no matter what. In our whole life, we might have encountered several people with such expectations and got hurt in return. This entire process keeps us refined and alive and gives the insight to meet the people we want. What if a third party, an AI robot enter this process? Will that be helpful or result in a conundrum?

As the pandemic hit in 2020, AI revolutionised the way relationships are handled. Many people took help from AI apps for their relationship stability, while some found solace in AI chatbot relationships. In both ways, AI is emerging as a powerful third party in our relationships. But the real challenge comes when it takes over the position of first party. Relationship science has already taken up this topic. If we want it or not, this AI relationship future is very much near. But, in layman terms, are we as a society actually ready for such a relationship? Did we figure out human relationships enough?

When the industrial revolution hit the world, a major societal shift happened in relationships. The concept of joint family suddenly shifted to nuclear family. And, many struggled with parenting and the trauma became a generational curse as toxic parenting. As society changed further in post-modern and digital age, the relationship equations have progressed at an exponential level. It ranges from dating, hook-ups and live-in relationships to long-distance relationships and same-sex relationships, parenting, “throuple” relations and so on. Thus a major event at any part of our history has revolutionised human relationships in a bigger way.

The impact of COVID-19 on human relationships is far reaching as we know. We have seen increased suicide and divorce rates as well as the proliferation of mental health consciousness. Prolonged loneliness, exhaustion and the absence of social connection were omnipresent in the isolated pandemic period. The life post-corona is thriving, but with new revelations. Placing an AI robot in such an evolving society is challenging as well as highly impactful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though an AI robot can be a perfect partner in the beginning, the amount of growth it gives to an individual is still an enigma.

Relationships are all about trial and error, while AI aspires for perfection. We need people not only for fulfilling our expectations, but also to question us, argue with us, play checkmate and finally churn out the best of us. Whether an AI robot is under our control or not, it won’t serve this purpose. In our control, it will be similar to talking with us and if it is on its own, it will be similar to a perfect doll that never fails. This is why AI robots in mental health apps feel boring after some time and dating apps are still going strong.

So, can we conclude AI robot a strict no-no? Never. It’s a very useful tool to understand relationships without mindless involvement. We can redefine societal relationships with it and create a strong foundation for whatever relationships created in life. Still, it must be forbidden for children unless under the guidance of an experienced adult . Overall, there should be some strict guidelines to use AI robots on an higher administration level. It’s legal connotations are also very important. The controlled use of AI robot can make relationships grow in the right direction and serve its purpose in life.

anjkrish80@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.